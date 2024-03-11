Cottage Gynecologic Oncology Clinic Expands with Addition ofDr. Sumit Mehta, MD and Heather Merrick, PA-C

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — March 11, 2024—Cottage Gynecologic Oncology Clinic is pleased to announce the expansion of its practice with the addition of Sumit Mehta, MD, and Heather Merrick, PA-C. Dr. Mehta and Ms. Merrick have joined Dr. Anne Rodriguez in providing comprehensive services and personalized treatment for gynecologic and breast cancers.

Dedicated to offering comprehensive care, the Cottage Gynecologic Oncology Clinic’s team guides patients through every stage of their cancer journey, from diagnosis to post-treatment care. Collaborating closely with oncologists and other medical providers to ensure a personalized treatment plan for each patient.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Mehta and Ms. Merrick to our practice,” said Dr. Rodriguez, Medical Director of Gynecologic Oncology services at Cottage Health. “Their dedication to patient-centered care and their clinical expertise will enhance our ability to provide care to women facing gynecologic and breast cancers in our community.”

The clinic specializes in treating various gynecologic and breast cancers and complex benign gynecologic conditions. Services offered include:

Comprehensive assessments and diagnostic procedures

Screening examinations

Diagnosis and staging to determine theseverity of the disease

The Cottage Gynecologic Oncology Clinic Care Team:

Anne Rodriguez, MD

• Surgical interventions, including minimally invasive and robotic surgeries

• Chemotherapy treatment

• Immunotherapy treatment • Coordination of care

• Ongoing cancer surveillance

Dr. Anne Rodriguez is the Medical Director of Gynecologic Oncology services at Cottage Health and has more than 30 years of experience in gynecologic oncology and breast surgery. Board certified by the

American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology with a Certificate of Special Qualification in Gynecologic Oncology, she earned her B.S. in medicine from Northwestern University and completed her Doctor of Medicine from Northwestern University Medical School. Dr. Rodriguez is recognized for her personalized patient care and is affiliated with professional organizations like The American Society of Breast Surgeons and Society of Gynecologic Oncology. She has served as an associate professor at the University of California Davis and the University of Southern California and currently serves as the Chief of Staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Sumit T. Mehta, MD

Dr. Mehta is a dedicated physician specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology, with a focus on Gynecologic Oncology. Dr. Mehta earned a degree in medicine from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Miami. With training from institutions like Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of South Florida/Moffitt Cancer Center, Dr. Mehta combines clinical expertise with a passion for patient care. Dr. Mehta is fluent in English and Spanish.

Heather Merrick, MPAS, PA-C

Ms. Merrick is a licensed Physician Assistant specializing in women’s healthcare with expertise in obstetrics and gynecology. She holds a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from Oregon Health and Science University, School of Medicine, and a Bachelor of Arts from Westmont College. She brings a wealth of experience across diverse medical settings, including acute care, urgent care, primary care and specialty care clinics, where she has provided comprehensive care for women of all ages.

Cottage Gynecologic Oncology Clinic is accepting patients. The clinic is located at 2400 Bath St., Suite 102 in Santa Barbara and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Cottage Gynecologic Oncology Clinic and its services, please visit cottagehealth.org/GynOnc or call 805-324-9144.