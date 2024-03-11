San Marcos Softball Outlasts Rival Dos Pueblos to Claim 4-3 Victory

After coming up short in a 2-1 loss to rival Dos Pueblos on Friday, the San Marcos High softball team returned the favor with a 4-3 victory over the Chargers on Monday afternoon.

As a result, the two team’s split their two-games series in extremely competitive fashion adding a thrilling chapter to a fierce rivalry.

“It was again another close game that could have gone either way and we were right in it the whole time,” said San Marcos coach Emily Dietz. “They were able to answer back. I am really proud of their approaches offensively.”

Much like Friday’s game when the Chargers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Dos Pueblos seized control on Monday with two runs in the top of the first inning.

Kacey Hurley, Zella Cassidy and Kaitlin Ashby manufactured three consecutive walks with one out to load the bases and after San Marcos pitcher Lucia Dessert struck out the next batter, Dos Pueblos first baseman Rylee Cathcart delivered a two-out single to left field, scoring Hurley and Cassidy.

However, the early deficit did not faze San Marcos. The Royals responded with one run in the bottom of the first inning when Kamilah Morales singled with two outs driving in Emma Foster, who doubled to lead off the inning.

Morales went 3-for-3 in the game and consistently came through when her team needed her the most.

“You love to be at home. The team in general was really relaxed in practice and in warm ups,” Morales said. “We put out emotions to the side and really focused on what needed to be done.”

San Marcos took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Morales and Solana Sandoval posted back-to-back singles to open the inning. A single by Isabella Malarkey scored Morales and a ground out by Dessert scored Solana, giving San Marcos a 3-2 lead.

Dos Pueblos evened the score at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning on a single by Ashby that scored Anastasia Brunner.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tiana Monaghan kept the inning alive by beating out an infield single, which brought Morales to the plate who launched a double to the fence that scored Monaghan from first base to put San Marcos ahead 4-3.

Monaghan was initially called out at first base, but the play was overturned giving Morales the opportunity to contribute her late-game heroics.

“It’s the kind of pressure you want to feel,” Morales said. “You want to come up, get the big hit and help the team in any way you can.”

Dessert pitched around some traffic on the basepaths in the top of the sixth inning before retiring Dos Pueblos in order in the top of the seventh to finish off the complete game and secure the victory.

With the win San Marcos improves to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in Channel League. Dos Pueblos drops to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in Channel League.