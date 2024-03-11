Santa Barbara Foundation Encourages Santa Barbara County Nonprofits to Apply for Open Grant Programs, Including New Youth Mental Health Provider Grants

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) encourages nonprofits in Santa Barbara County to apply for community grants, which provide multi-year funding to nonprofits that meet basic needs in the areas of Food, Shelter and Safety, and Behavioral Health and Health Care for those experiencing the greatest need in Santa Barbara County.

SBF, in partnership with The Towbes Foundation[BB1] , is also proud to offer a new grant program with the launch of the Youth Mental Health Providers Recruit, Retain, Rest and Recuperation (4R) Fund, a resource to support staffing needs for nonprofit organizations that improve youth social-emotional health and mental wellness in Santa Barbara County.

The submission deadline for RFQs, which establish eligibility to apply for the above grant programs, is March 15, 2024.

Additionally, the Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts grant program is currently open with applications due March 22, 2024.

“We are delighted to provide these multi-year grants, which will directly serve nonprofits in our community that continue to invest quality work and care into making Santa Barbara County a safer and healthier place to live,” explained Jenny Kearns, SBF Senior Director of Grantmaking. “We’re also happy to create opportunities for further collaboration among nonprofits to make their work more powerful and responsive to the community’s diverse and complex needs.”

Grants are awarded through a rigorous partnership process of research, planning, and due diligence by committees of Foundation staff and subject matter experts from the community.

Organizations can learn more about the grant programs and apply here: https://sbfoundation.org/nonprofits/grant-opportunities/.

Prospective grant applicants with questions about whether their proposal qualifies for funding or who want more information about SBF’s grantmaking process, may reach out to an SBF staff member who can be found at https://sbfoundation.org/nonprofits/grant-opportunities/.

Behavioral Health and Health Care Grants

Behavior Health and Health Care grants are available to support nonprofit organizations providing services in the areas of behavioral health and/or health care.

Maximum grant amount: $60,000, over two years (up to $30,000 per year)

Deadline to submit RFQ: March 15, 2024

Food Grants

Food Grants are available to support nonprofit organizations providing programs in the area of food.

Maximum grant amount: $60,000 over two years (up to $30,000 per year)

Deadline to submit RFQ: March 15, 2024

Shelter & Safety Grants

Shelter & Safety Grants are available to support nonprofit organizations providing services in the areas of safety and shelter, including housing loss prevention.

Maximum grant amount: $60,000 over two years (up to $30,000 per year)

Deadline to submit RFQ: March 15, 2024

Youth Mental Health Providers Recruit, Retain, Rest and Recuperation (4R) Grants

Youth Mental Health Providers Retain, Rest and Recuperation (4R) Grants are available to support nonprofit organizations’ staffing needs as they work to improve youth social-emotional health and mental wellness in Santa Barbara County.

Maximum grant amount: $10,000 for up to one year

Deadline to submit RFQ: March 15, 2024

Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts Grants

The Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts seeks to invest in, nurture and grow the arts sector by offering support for performances of a higher caliber. Grants will be available to nonprofit organizations seeking to further their mission of providing quality performing art opportunities.

Maximum grant amount: $15,000

Deadline to apply: March 22, 2024

Small Capacity Building Grants

Small Capacity Building Grant awards are aimed at strengthening the organizational capacity and programmatic effectiveness of nonprofit organizations serving communities within Santa Barbara County.

Maximum grant amount: $6,000

Deadline to apply: Second Tuesday (end of day) of the following months: February 13, April 9, June 11, August 13, October 8

Milton Brown Express Grants

The Milton Brown Express Grants are created to fund a limited number of one-per-year grants to a grantee of up to $1,000 each. Express Grants are available to support a variety of activities in the following areas: small projects, short-term opportunities and sponsorships.

Maximum grant amount: $1,000

Deadline to apply: NO APPLICATION DEADLINE

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life throughout Santa Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here. Working in partnership with individuals, community organizations, nonprofits, business, education and government, the Foundation strives to address our local communities’ most challenging needs. Recognizing that its work depends on the strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the health and vitality of local nonprofits. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 95-year history. The Foundation connects philanthropists, subject matter experts, and our community members facing challenges – all who dream of stronger communities in Santa Barbara County. To learn more, please visit https://sbfoundation.org/.

