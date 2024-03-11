Step into Spring with Beautify Goleta THIS Saturday, March 16

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 11, 2024 – Spring is almost here and we hope you will join us for our Beautify Goleta spring event this Saturday, March 16. Volunteers are needed for the community cleanup from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Join us in the Old Town Goleta neighborhood area south of US 101 between Fairview Avenue and the 217 Freeway. To participate, meet at the Community West Bank Parking Lot (5827 Hollister Avenue). Thank you to long-time Captains, Community West Bank and the Goleta Rotary Club, for leading this event. If you are interested in being a Captain, please emailEnvironmentalServices@CityofGoleta.org.

The Beautify Goleta event also includes a FREE Bulky Item Drop-Off from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This is your chance to declutter your home, garage, and/or yard. It is open to Goleta residents only. You are encouraged to arrive early as the event will close if capacity is reached before 1:00 p.m. As a reminder, electronics, medicine, and hazardous waste will NOT be accepted.

The bulky item drop-off is in partnership with Caltrans and the Clean CA program. These statewide Dump Day events are made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts. For more information on the Clean CA program, please visit Clean CA program online.

The City held its first-ever Beautify Goleta Self-Guided Cleanup month this past February which resulted in over 650 pounds of trash picked up! For 29 days, individuals and organizations picked up litter at a time and a place most convenient to them. Find out the winners next week by following the City’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

Learn more about the City’s Beautify Goleta program and sign up to volunteer or be a Captain at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.

We hope to see you on March 16th! Please also save the date for a special Beautify Goleta Earth Day event on Saturday, April 20.