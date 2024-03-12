SBART Press Luncheon: Gabriel Lea Receives Scholar Athlete of the Year Award For Laguna Blanca

With high school winter sports in the rearview mirror spring sports took center stage at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon

Two sets of Athletes of the Week were once again honored due to a Santa Barbara Unified School District internal Holiday last week.

Elina Stump of Santa Barbara High track & field received the female Athlete of the Week award for her exploits from February, 19, through March, 3. At the Don Green Invitational Stump took first in the triple jump with a distance of 33-3, second in the long jump with a distance of 15-7 and fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.67.

Elina Stump excelled in four events at the Don Green Invitational.

On the boys’ side, Jesse Di Maggio was last week’s honoree after going a perfect 6-for-6 with two home runs, three walks, five runs batted in and five runs in three games.

Will Harman of Santa Barbara High boys’ volleyball and Madeline Ferries of Bishop Diego Softball also received Athlete of the Week Awards for accomplishments this past week.

Harman led the Dons to a crucial Channel League victory over rival San Marcos with 21 kills and also added 14 kills in a sweep of Oxnard.

Ferries surrendered just two earned runs in six innings on the mound in Bishop Diego’s 14-6 victory over Valley Christian and followed that up with a shutout to lead the Cardinals to a 7-0 victory over rival Carpinteria.

Madeline Ferries led Bishop Diego Softball to victories over Valley Christian and Carpinteria.

Scholar Athlete of the Year Laguna Blanca

Gabriel Lea is a standout on the field and in the classroom at Laguna Blanca and as a result received the Scholar Athlete of the Year award fr Laguna Blanca at Monday’s press luncheon.

As a multi-sport athlete, Lea was named All-Frontier League first team in football and Frontier League Defensive MVP in soccer. He also maintains a 4.4 GPA while taking several advanced placement courses.

“I am honored to receive this award and I want to extend my gratitude to Mr. Gamberdella and the entire Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table for providing a platform that celebrates student-athletes who excel both on the field and in the classroom,” Lea said. “This recognition not only highlights my dedication to sports and academics but also underscores the collective effort of those who have inspired and motivated me throughout the way.”

Unbeaten Royals

The San Marcos High girls beach volleyball team is undefeated on the season at 11-0, including a 4-0 record in Channel League play.

“This team is an exceptional group of girls with a lot of beach volleyball experience and a desire to push their skills and competitiveness,” said San Marcos Athletic Director Aaron Solis reading a message from beach volleyball coach Teslin Lemaster. “It really feels like this team is just getting started and have yet to understand the potential they have for this season.”

Solis brought the tandem of senior Kaylin Cooney and sophomore Paige Hoadley who have excelled as a pair.

“Kaylin is the force of raw power and brings an element of intensity that keeps opponents on their toes. Her powerful serves and commanding presence on the court have been instrumental in our recent successes,” Solis said. “On the other side of the net Paige is the strategist of the pair. She exhibits great cour awareness and a mastery of shot selection that adds a layer of finesse to their partnership.”

SBCC Basketball Reaches Second Round of Playoffs

SBCC athletic director LaDeane Hantsen brought sophomores Lily Mires and Leila Chisolm, both of whom are Dos Pueblos High products.

Mires is nominated for first-team all state academic honors with a 3.5 GPA. She played in 26 of 29 games this season and averaged 9.7 points per game.

As the starting point guard Chisolm averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 assists. She also shot 37 points from the three-point line and totaled 66 steals defensively, which was good for second in the Western State Conference. Both Chisolm and Mires will continue playing basketball at the four-year level.