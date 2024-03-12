¡Si Se Puede! Unity March scheduled forMarch 21 at Santa Barbara City College

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 12, 2024 — The Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) first-year experience and student empowerment program ¡Raíces: First Year and Beyond! is hosting a Rally and Campus Unity March across campus on Thursday, March 21, from 1-2:30 p.m. The rally will be held outside the West Campus Center, where the march will commence. From there the marchers will cross the SBCC campus bridge and make their way to the Winslow Maxwell Overlook on East Campus.

This event is part of the ¡Sí Se Puede!: Student Advocacy Series during March 2024 to honor el Movimento and the liberation grassroots activism can manifest.

The rally and march will begin with speeches by Mariam Martinez Gama and Fabián Pavón. Mariam is a proud MeXicana-Hondureña Trans Woman– the New Ancient currently studying English at SBCC as a first-generation student. Fabián Pavón is a second year Ph.D student at UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) in the Chicana and Chicano Studies Department. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Chicana/o Studies at UCSB and an AAT in History from Mt. San Antonio College. Using his hometown of Pomona, California, as a case study, Fabián’s research takes a decolonial approach to studying local community struggles against anti-immigrant policies, educational oppression, and the coloniality of Chicana/o/x people.

¡Raíces: First Year and Beyond! is a student empowerment program that strives to cultivate thriving scholars and advocates for our community. The program affirms Latine cultural identities, honors ancestral roots, and celebrates multilingual, multiracial and multigenerational heritage.

– – – – – – – –

EVENT INFO:R¡Si Se Puede! Unity March

Thursday, March 21, 1-2:30 p.m.

Rally: SBCC West Campus, outside of the West Campus Center (WCC) Building

Light refreshments will be served before the march begins

Open parking on campus during the hours of the event

Event open to the public and mediaNOTE TO MEDIA:

For more information and to schedule interviews, contact:

Sergio A. Lagunas, Program Coordinator

¡Raíces: First Year and Beyond!

SLagunas@sbcc.edu, 805-730-5111