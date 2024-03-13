Santa Barbara’s

Burger Bonanza

Our Biggest Burger Week Ever:

25 Restaurants Serving $10 Burgers,

March 14-20

By Indy Staff | March 14, 2024

In an age of fake news and cultural divides, here’s a totally true headline we can all get behind: The Santa Barbara Independent’s Burger Week 2024 is the biggest ever!

Though ranks have grown since we created this week-long celebration of patties in 2017, this year marks the first time we’ve hit 25 participating establishments, all of which will be selling their specially crafted Burger Week creations for $10 from today until March 20.

Of the 28 burgers — some offer more than one option — the vast majority are of the beef variety, with a heavy emphasis on smash burgers, given the popularity of the style. But there are chicken, turkey, and salmon burgers in the lineup as well, giving protein options to explore.

As per the usual formula, we sent our hungry staffers out on the town to sample each burger and report back on their findings, which we’ve published below. Keep in mind that most of the $10 deals just include the burger and that there are stipulations for certain establishments, such as limited hours and days of availability, which have been listed with each entry. If nothing special is noted, that means the burger is available for both dine-in and to-go during normal hours.

On the beverage front, Validation Ale is the “Official Beer of Burger Week,” and eight of the establishments will be pouring their beer alongside their burgers. (As an interesting, out-of-house sign of runaway Burger Week success, this year even sprouted a sideshow of sorts: Taco Tour Santa Barbara enlisted a few of the taquerias that it promotes to serve taco-inspired burgers on their menus all week.)

To spread the love digitally, we’re running a “Snap. Share. Win!” contest for the best photos taken and posted to Instagram during Burger Week. So take a picture of your burger (pro tip: before you eat it!), share to IG with the hashtag #sbindyburgerweek, and then tag @sbindependent. Each photo serves as an entry for the chance to win a $25 restaurant gift card. For an extra entry, snap another photo with a Validation Ale beer, and make sure to tag the restaurants in your post.

Happy burgering!

—Matt Kettmann

Credit: Callie Fausey

Bluewater Grill:

Bluewater Wagyu Cheeseburger



Although Bluewater Grill’s menu leans toward the sea, they sure do know how to make a fresh-off-the-farm, traditional cheeseburger.

Top a juicy Wagyu beef patty with heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, and mayo, and you have a sandwich that rivals their lobster tail in simplicity and flavor.

Truth be told, eating the Bluewater Wagyu Cheeseburger in their upscale, maritime-themed dining room felt a bit awkward. It’s the kind of classic burger that runs down your chin and leaves grease on your fingers, which would seem more at home in a basket instead of on a plate.

Feeling self-conscious about stuffing my face, I even considered telling the nice, attentive server to leave us (me and the burger) alone. If you decide to try it — and I highly recommend you do — opt for a more private spot to chow down, uninhibited. Thank me later. —Callie Fausey

15 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 845-5121; bluewatergrill.com; @bluewatersantabarbara

Credit: George Yatchisin

The Brewhouse:

Smash Burger



For 26 years, The Brewhouse has been a haven of no pretense in occasionally pretentious Santa Barbara. Indeed, while scribbling notes about their Burger Week offering, I felt like Curious George trying to take down Gorgeous George, just as a wrestler’s head suddenly slammed into a turnbuckle on one of the TVs above our table.

Fittingly, The Brewhouse’s Smash Burger — two patties, special dressing, tomato, lettuce, grilled onions, pickles, and cheese — is a classic, one that might leave older folks singing the 1970s McDonald’s Big Mac jingle. The patties are a bit thicker than au courant, chichi-er smashes, but they have a good grilled crispiness to their edges that satisfies the carnivorous primal. The homemade dressing starts with mustard-mayo but has secret ingredients, too — and a slow-building kick that leaves your mouth warmed by burger’s finish.

Regulars will recognize the Smash Burger from The Brewhouse’s Monday-evening menus that owners Grant Danely and Joal Clayton have offered since buying the institution in 2022. Be sure to pair it with one of the spot’s famous pours, as straightforward as they are delicious. Who could resist a malty doppelbock named Lobotomator or a hophead dream of an IPA called Motivation Destroyer? —George Yatchisin

Dine-in only. 229 W. Montecito St.; (805) 884-4664; sbbrewhouse.com; @sbbrewhouse

Credit: Margaux Lovely

Validation Ale:

Validation Smashburger



Amid the family-style picnic tables and plenty of canine friends, Validation Ale is the perfect place to enjoy the glorious Validation Smashburger. Complete with jalapeños, onions, and bacon mashed into the patty (mashed in!), this is not your average hunk of Wagyu beef. I could probably eat just a patty or two … or 10 … by itself.

But this would mean missing the borderline-criminal chipotle aioli and brown-sugar barbecue sauce combo that gives this burger some serious gusto. Add two types of cheese on top and you’ve got yourself a problem — how many burgers until they kick me out?

As a pickle enthusiast, I was ecstatic to see a few good ol’ pickle slices on the side, which I gladly scarfed down for dessert.

Part of the draw is the beer situation, laid out as an ever-evolving list that changes in real time based on what’s selling the most. It kind of felt like being on a hoppy trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. I personally hyper-fixated on watching the changing beer stats for a little too long, but if that isn’t your thing, there is plenty of cornhole on the patio for those with a post-burg competitive edge. —Margaux Lovely

Dine-in only. 102 E. Yanonali St.; (805) 500-3111; validationale.com; @validationale

Credit: Giselle Cuevas

Del Pueblo Café:

Mexican Street Burger



From the authentic Mexican dishes on the menu to the vibrant local art on the walls, 25-year-old Giselle Cuevas is keeping her family’s legacy strong at Del Pueblo Café in Goleta.

Cuevas’s grandparents founded the cozy eatery in 1997, the year before Cuevas was born, so she truly has known the restaurant her entire life. After it was run by her uncle for many years, Cuevas took the reins last November, and other than brightening the ambience with more plants and light, she has kept the vibe and the recipes the same. Chile rellenos, enchiladas, and huevos rancheros inhabit the menu as expected, but burgers are nowhere to be found.

This week is a tasty exception, however, as their Mexican Street Burger is unveiled exclusively for Burger Week. Inspired by street vendors in Mexico City, a beef patty is topped with a generous slice of breakfast ham, homemade guacamole, tangy pineapple, and melted Jack cheese. Crisp lettuce and tomato nestle on the bun below to give the burger a satisfying crunch. Accompanied by a side of fries tossed in a seasoning created by Cuevas’s grandfather, the combination is a hearty meal with a lot going on.

Cuevas says she wants to continue the feeling of community that Del Pueblo Café’s loyal followers have enjoyed for years, as well as welcome new customers. Whether you’re a regular or a newbie, the Mexican Street Burger is a great reason to stop in and give them a try. —Sarah Sinclair

Available 12:30-2 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. 5134 Hollister Ave.; (805) 692-8800; delpueblocafe.biz; @delpueblocafe

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

Eureka!:

American Burger



Back before the bougie-burger gastropub scene exploded, Eureka! filled that niche with a smile in Paseo Nuevo. Their menu features fine-tuned burger combinations, such as the sweet/savory Fresno Fig with bacon, goat cheese, and fig jam, as well as creative sides, like cauliflower bites with bonito flakes, garlic aioli, and lemon zest. But in an increasingly complicated world, sometimes you just want to pull up a comfy leather bar stool (with a backrest) and indulge in a classic.

That’s exactly what the Eureka! American delivers. You don’t even have to worry about ordering fries because, just like in the good old days, it comes with them. Sandwiched between a buttery brioche bun, American Swiss, grilled red onion, butter lettuce, house pickles, tomato, and special sauce adorn the Santa Carota carrot-fed Angus beef patty. “The company has never sacrificed quality over savings,” said manager Milton Carrillo. Reflecting on the expansive bar’s impressive array of whiskey, all from small-batch distilleries; the large selection of rotating craft beers on tap, including an ever-present Russian River option; two Happy Hour timeframes, and the enticing fact that their kitchens serve food until 11 p.m. or midnight nightly, there seems to be a little something everyone can say “Eureka!” to at this tried-and-true burger haven. —Rebecca Horrigan

601 Paseo Nuevo; (805) 618-3388; eurekarestaurantgroup.com; @eurekasantabarbara

Credit: Matt Kettmann

S.B. Food Connection:

S.B. Smash



Sitting on the corner of what must be one of the busiest intersections in Santa Barbara — at least during certain times of day and year — Santa Barbara Food Connection is a lifeline for high school students and Eastside residents needing familiar Mexican and American foods in a hurry. The modest brick-walled establishment at Milpas and Canon Perdido streets spreads from the dining room out onto a patio that’s most alive during school days and S.B. Bowl show nights, offering views of the bustling Upper Milpas corridor.

Owner Joe Silva evolved his food-truck game to this brick-and-mortar operation in 2022. For his second-ever Burger Week, he’s serving up his S.B. Smash: two beef patties, bacon, grilled onions and jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a house sauce on a potato bun.

The burger hits all the smash expectations but exceeds in the pairing of that luxuriously soft bun with some of the crispiest patty work I’ve experienced in this style. The beef tendrils snaked out almost like fried cheese, meaning that each bite could achieve that textural triumph for which the smash burger is heralded. Consider me connected. —Matt Kettmann

Available Mon.-Fri., 1-6 p.m.; 900 N. Milpas St.; (805) 869-2007; santabarbarafoodconnection.com;

@santabarbarafoodconnection

Home Plate Grill:

Waffle Burger & Haskell’s Burger



Way out in western Goleta, Home Plate Grill is a Burger Week mainstay. This year, owner Kenneth Johnston whipped up two offerings: the breakfast-style Waffle Burger and the sweet ’n’ spicy Haskell’s Burger, already a Home Plate favorite.

The Haskell’s Burger is tropical and fiery all at once. Featuring sweet and spicy aioli, grilled red onion, pepper Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, jalapeños, and pineapple atop a one-third-pound beef patty, the burger floats between a fluffy brioche bun. The heat of the peppers is undercut by the sweetness of pineapple, and the all-American Home Plate vibe comes through on that classic beef patty. The Haskell’s is hearty, a filling lunch for anyone who isn’t afraid of a hint of spice.

Haskell’s Burger (left) and Waffle Burger | Credit: Sierra van der Brug

Hot off the (waffle) presses is Home Plate’s breakfast inspiration. Said Johnson, “We’ve been messing with this one for about a week.”

The Waffle Burger elevates morning favorites into a new medium, situating the patty and fried egg perfectly between two crispy waffles. The toppings take this to the next level: mouthwatering sausage gravy and a drizzle of hot honey, which adds the right amount of spice. Johnston serves his newest offering with a side of maple syrup that you won’t regret topping your burger with, given how complementary a bit of sweetness is to the savory flavors. —Sierra van der Brug

Waffle Burger only available until 2 p.m. Delivery available. 7398 Calle Real, Ste. C, Goleta; (805) 845-3323; homeplategoleta.com; @homeplate805

Credit: Don Brubaker

S.B. Fish Market & Restaurant:

West Coast Salmon Burger & Ellwood Smash Burger



Though the Santa Barbara Fish Market’s harbor location may be an in-town institution, its recently opened Goleta Market & Restaurant is set to cement itself in the Santa Barbara seafood scene. And what better way to make a splash than a piscine contribution to Burger Week?

Enter the West Coast Salmon Burger. Immaculately prepared salmon that melts in your mouth? Check. Intriguing and ultimately delicious accoutrements like fennel slaw, Dijon aioli, and cured tomato, guaranteed to pique the interest of the average Santa Barbaran foodie? Check. The tasty infrastructure of butter lettuce and a brioche bun for the aforementioned ingredients to comfortably ride upon en route to your mouth? Check. The result: a burger so unorthodox and flavorful it’s guaranteed to put the Santa Barbara Fish Market’s new Goleta restaurant on the culinary map (along with the multitude of other menu items I’m personally excited to return for and devour).

Of course, it wouldn’t be responsible journalism if I didn’t try the Fish Market’s Burger Week beef offering, so I brought a friend to balance the dietary scales of my pescetarianism and sample the Ellwood Smash Burger, which sports Pacific Pickle Works pickles, American cheese, lettuce, secret sauce, and caramelized onions. “For a place that mainly deals in fish,” my buddy extolled, “they make a damn good beef burger.” Fortunately for our more carnivorous readers, you won’t have to just take his word for it like I did.

Pair it all with a bottled Coke and some Dirty Fries (featuring crispy herbs, Mama Lil’s peppers, Grana Padano, and ultra-dippable secret sauce) as you wonder why you aren’t eating at this soon-to-be-legendary spot every day.

—Don Brubaker

7127 Hollister Ave., Ste. 18, Goleta; (805) 966-1000; sbfish.com; @sbfishmarket

Credit: Jill Critelli

We Want the Funk:

The Funk Burger



Do you want the funk? Yes, you do!

Tucked away on Gray Avenue in the Funk Zone is a bright-red trailer making all kinds of foodie magic, including the neighborhood’s newest namesake: The Funk Burger. This one-third-pound of ground Shalhoob beef is topped with chunky bacon marmalade; a layer of sharp white cheddar cheese fluffed with jalapeño juice; a generous helping of fresh, peppery arugula; and, of course, a secret sauce, all on a lightly toasted brioche bun. Each ingredient adds a subtle kick of spice, a mouthwatering combo of flavors that makes it hard to put down. Served with a side of homemade potato chips and black garlic aioli, this Funk is best paired with a beer, their famed frosé, or a soft-serve ice-cream cone for the kids, or kids at heart.

Husband and wife co-owners Greer and Ted Ellis celebrated We Want the Funk’s one-year anniversary this past November and are grooving on an eclectic concept that stays true to its roots: entertaining for friends and family. “We’re locals,” said Greer, “and we want locals to feel like this is their home too.” The patio makes for the perfect backyard garden get-together, plus the tropical disco bar and colorful murals indoors keep the party going, rain or shine. Come for the burger, stay for the funk. —Jill Critelli

210 Gray Ave., Ste. A; (805) 837-8584; wewantthefunksb.com; @wewantthefunksb

Credit: Jack Magargee

Mylestone Barbeque:

Smashie



I’ve had good burgers, great even. But the Smashie by Mylestone Barbeque, aptly named for its founder and sole operator, Charles Myles, is making a league of its own in Goleta.

Smashies are the star on Friday nights, but Mylestone, which has operated as a weekend pop-up at Draughtsmen Aleworks since 2019, will be serving them all weekend for Burger Week. Myles works all day to ground his personal blend of chuck, make his signature sauce, and then grill them up on his Blackstone. Though based on the same simple recipes he’s used for years, Myles said each Smashie is unique due to the smashing and crisping, yet they uniformly make you want one or two or even three more.

When I met Myles at Draughtsmen, I could tell the brewery’s proprietors were familiar with the Smashies due to their casual reactions. Not me. I was speechless, fully concentrated on every bite, which is a happy marriage of double beef patties, double cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and that custom sauce on a potato roll. Most amazing is Myles’s home-rendered smoked beef tallow, which adds a super-savory touch.

My first words after I finished? “Damn. Can I have another?”

Served with a side of sea-salt chips — a Draughtsmen brew is heavily recommended — these Smashies go fast. So run, don’t walk, down to Draughtsmen this weekend.

Even better, Myles is one of the most humble men you’ll ever meet who doesn’t boast a big game about his cooking. Why? He lets the Smashies do the talking. —Jack Magargee

Open Fri.-Sun., 3-8 p.m., at Draughtsmen Aleworks until supplies run out. 53 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta; (805) 637-7386; mylestonebbq.com; @mylestonebbq

Credit: Xavier Pereyra

Corner Tap:

Maple Chicken Burger



Corner Tap became the Mesa’s go-to taproom for draft beer, craft cocktails, and savory bites upon opening in 2020, thanks to a generous weekday happy hour and live music acts. The family-friendly atmosphere and menu, which features crowd favorites like wings, sliders, and Detroit-style pizza, keep the Mesa rats coming for more.

“Everything is made in-house,” said Chef Mauricio Silva, who’s been at Corner Tap since it opened. “We just added wings to the menu and those have been really popular, with either the buffalo sauce or a dry spice.”

For their first Burger Week, Corner Tap is changing up the pace with a poultry option: the crispy maple-glazed chicken sandwich topped with applewood-smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, house-made bacon, and onion jam on a brioche bun. With this more grandiose take on their popular maple bacon slider, the tender, crisp, and juicy chicken was fried to perfection and topped with a citrusy house-made orange-zest maple syrup, which complemented the chicken and bacon beautifully. —Xavier Pereyra

1905 Cliff Dr.; (805) 690-2739; sbcornertap.com; @cornertapsb

Credit: Jean Yamamura

The Victor Restaurant and Bar:

The Victor Burger



The Victor Burger may be the best deal on the entire Burger Week menu, not only because the restaurant lowered the $24 price (with fries) to $10 (without fries), but because it is the best burger I’ve ever tasted. The. Best.

The sublime flavor rests in the “house-blend ground beef” that Chef Beto Huizar organizes for the Victor Burger, a combination of short-rib, Wagyu tri-tip, and Wagyu filet, some of the best beef in the world. Added to the very generous patty are a dollop of balsamic onions, several leaves of lettuce, a nice slice of sharp cheddar, and a goodly dab of “special sauce,” all held together, or attempting to keep it together, within a soft sesame bun made down the street at The Baker’s Table.

The Victor itself is the posh “house” restaurant for The Genevieve boutique hotel across the driveway. It was cold and drizzly the day we visited, but the outdoor patios are curtained against the usually sunny, blue Santa Ynez skies with a canopy of pepper-tree boughs, the ideal place to spend a couple of hours in the company of a glass of something from the extremely interesting bar within. The Victor’s Burger Week hours are brief, so make plans.

—Jean Yamamura

Available Wed.-Sun., 5-9 p.m.; 3631 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez; (805) 695-2999; thevictor.us; @thevictor_sy

Credit: George Yatchisin

Yellow Belly:

Paddy Daddy



Who got burger in my Reuben? Who got Reuben in my burger? Yellow Belly!

For Burger Week, Yellow Belly chef Andrew Holmes invented the brilliant Paddy Daddy to honor St. Patrick and rescue corned beef from its too-often cooked-to-mush March 17 misery.

The Angus beef patty with a slightly larger grind is deeply satisfying on its own, but then a layer of lightly crisped corned beef, coleslaw subbing for simple cabbage, melted Swiss, house-made pickles dappled with fresh dill, a stout aioli, house-made mustard, and an artfully grilled brioche bun from S.Y.V.’s The Baker’s Table take this plateful over the top. So much is going on — as usual with a Yellow Belly burger — that you will resort to knife-and-forking it halfway through as it’s too messy to eat with your hands.

Of course, the Foodie Award–winning Yellow Belly came up with this delight. This picture-perfect neighborhood gastropub, always abuzz with families, folks discussing the soccer match they coached or the Cat Power show they hope to catch, and fans of microbrews (there’s almost always Russian River Brewing’s Pliny the Elder on tap), epitomizes elevated comfort. Why wouldn’t it create the St. Paddy’s Day feast we didn’t know we needed?

—George Yatchisin

2611 De la Vina St.; (805) 770-5694; yellowbellytap.com; @yellowbellytap

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

Hook & Press:

Comeback Burger



Don’t read too much into the name “Comeback Burger.” Drawing consistent crowds clamoring for a taste of the latest seasonal donut or homemade biscuit breakfast sandwich, Hook & Press is certainly not in need of a comeback.

The name is a nod to Comeback Sauce, which originated in Mississippi and adorns this beautiful burger. Hook & Press’s version includes hot sauce, mayonnaise, garlic powder, and ketchup. “It’s a zippy sauce that wakes everything up,” says Denisse Salinas, who owns the shop with her husband, John Burnett.

If there were ever a burger to wake up to, this is it. “We’re a breakfast place, so we want it to be a breakfast burger,” Salinas explained. Consisting of an all-beef patty topped with zesty arugula, cheddar cheese, a fried egg, slow-roasted tomato, and crispy onions on a fluffy brioche bun, this combination of flavors is sure to put a spring in your step. One bite had me wishing all burgers came with a bun so cloud-like and ethereal, and the slow-roasted tomato adds that special Hook & Press attention to detail we’ve come to crave. Pair it with one of their many beverage options — robust latte, a mimosa, or local brew — plus a freshly baked donut, and you’ll certainly be coming back for more. —Rebecca Horrigan

Dine-in only, Tue.-Sun., 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 15 E. Figueroa St.; (805) 869-6635; hookandpressdonuts.com; @hookandpressdonuts

Credit: Courtesy

Kyle’s Kitchen:

Bacon and Egg Burger



Ever since Kyle’s Kitchen opened up its first location in Goleta in 2015, the philanthropic burger joint has become a Santa Barbara favorite not only for their juicy burgers (served on house-baked buns) but also for their decades-long commitment to the special needs community.

Owners Deena and Jay Ferro were inspired to open up the restaurant by their son, Kyle, who was born with special needs after suffering a brain injury. Kyle’s Kitchen donates a portion of each month’s profit to nonprofits — more than $250,000 to date! — and offers employment opportunities to those living with disabilities.

I’ve been a regular visitor to Kyle’s for years, but I’d never tried their Bacon and Egg Burger: a flame-grilled, all-natural beef patty topped with a fried egg, two strips of crispy bacon, melty cheddar cheese, tomato, arugula, and garlic aioli on a signature brioche bun. I typically only add an egg to a burger for a special occasion, so I jumped at the opportunity to try out Kyle’s Bacon and Egg this Burger Week.

There’s something magical about a runny egg yolk dripping onto some smoky-sweet bacon, even more so when ripped from the confines of breakfast and stacked into a good-old-fashioned burger. Like everything else I eat at Kyle’s Kitchen, it’s gone within minutes, and the only thing I can think about is trying to find my next excuse for a “special occasion” to treat myself to another. —Ryan P. Cruz

Delivery available. Multiple locations; kyleskitchen.com; @kyleskitchensb

Credit: Jackson Friedman

La Paloma Café:

Ortega Smash Burger



The La Paloma Ortega Smash Burger is, without a doubt, one of the best burgers in the city. Its secret is simple: The patty itself is made up of the highest-quality ingredients — ground Wagyu tri-tip, brisket, and pork shoulder — and grilled over California oak to perfection.

The burger is wrapped in a lightly toasted brioche bun, seasoned with garlic butter and spread with jalapeño aioli for a little extra kick. A roasted Anaheim pepper and melted American cheese come on top, alongside a dish of olives, pickles, and peppers. But I’d recommend exploring the menu’s additional tasty sides, specifically the hand-cut ranch fries that pair nicely with the burger. They’re a $5 add-on for Burger Week.

La Paloma is in one of Santa Barbara’s iconic buildings that began as a bakery in 1915, and first became La Paloma in 1938. It was the Paradise Café for 37 years before going back to its roots as La Paloma in 2020. Though the bar boasts one of the city’s more dramatic murals, and the upstairs dining room is airy and pleasant, the day I visited was so clear and warm I couldn’t resist sitting out on the beautiful patio. The hostess, Kristy, set a welcoming tone; table settings were charming; and the service was friendly and efficient. —Marianne Partridge

Available Wed.-Sun., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m; 702 Anacapa St.; (805) 966-7029; lapalomasb.com;

@lapalomasb

Credit: Callie Fausey

Shalhoob’s:

Funk Zone Burger



For those who want to avoid the frustrating burger-phenomenon of being left with all bun and no beef after a few bites, look no further than Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio.

I don’t know how to describe the patty on Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Burger better than a “halo of meat.” It falls out of the bun like curly hair escapes a baseball cap.

But it is delicious. With the five ounces of Angus chuck, which are fresh-ground by Shalhoob’s butchers, is topped with melted aged cheddar, house dill pickles, shrettuce, and Dijonnaise on a brioche bun baked by Deux Bakery, this burger tastes like how I assume it feels to man a backyard grill. The patio’s ambiance — picnic tables, mason jars, margaritas, and sports games playing on a flat-screen TV — only adds to that feeling.

The burger is greasy, gooey, crunchy, and, obviously, beefy. If you want to dig in, you’ll need napkins. Lots of them.

—Callie Fausey

220 Gray Ave.; (805) 963-7733; shalhoob.com; @shalhoobmeatco

Credit: Courtesy

Yona Redz:

Birria Burger



It is said that the day’s batch of birria — seasoning, texture, spice level, etc. — reflects the chef’s mood. If that’s the case, then the people making Yona Redz’s pillow-soft birria must be in a state of perpetual bliss, so rich and balanced is the shredded beef that fills their quesotacos, burritos, pizzadillas, and — now, this week — burgers.

The Birria Burger is as simple as it is irresistible. Cheese is melted with onions and cilantro to both sides of a bun, the edges crisped to golden perfection. A healthy layer of juicy birria is sandwiched between and dolloped with a creamy chimichurri sauce. On the side is the requisite umami-packed consommé for dipping or sipping. I did both, by the end fishing out errant pieces of beef with a fork in order to savor every last drop.

The chimichurri is what makes the Birria Burger stand out even further from the rest of Yona Redz’s menu. Owner Jonathan “Yona” Estrada said it’s his late mom’s recipe, and that someday soon he’d like to start serving taquitos and jamón wrapped with the creamy sauce, the way she used to do it. Meanwhile, he’s also putting together the menu for a new mariscos restaurant. More on that later. —Tyler Hayden

Lunch hours until sold out (which happens fast). 532 State St.; (805) 324-4039; yonaredz.com; @yona_redz

Credit: Courtesy

The Nugget Bar & Grill:

Bob’s Burger



The idea of slathering peanut butter and jelly on a hamburger seems more like a dare than an actual meal, up there with swallowing the mythical worms said to live in tequila bottles. Personally, I am gun-shy when it comes to tequila — too many disagreements have turned into too many fights.

But I can now boast of having tried the Bob’s Burger at The Nugget Bar & Grill on Calle Real in Goleta. This offers an ample patty on which crunchy Skippy peanut butter is spread on top and grape jelly — the translucent purple kind — is assigned the lower bunk. The verdict? It’s not remotely as horrific as it sounds. In fact, it’s positively not bad.

When you think of Thai and Indian cuisine — where nuts and sweets are routinely mixed with various meats — the idea behind the Bob’s Burger is not weird at all. Also included in this arresting concoction are crispy, stringy onion rings on the bottom tier and sturdy bacon strips strewn in parallel fashion on top. Pickle slices on the side are available for those looking to add some bright accent notes. I’d suggest ordering your burger medium rare.

It’s not exactly clear why Bob Montgomery — current owner of The Nugget — became so intent on combining two of America’s most iconic sandwiches. But his hamburger-meets-PB&J idea originated way back when he ran a burger joint in Chico. His granddaughter Kaila Brunkhorst is equally intent on making her grandfather’s dreams come true. That alone, in my book, is reason enough to give this burger — a happy byproduct of the trial-and-error process — a shot. But make sure to order the pickles, too.

I will confess, eating a burger with peanut butter and jelly was never on my bucket list. Having done so, I cannot say that now I have truly lived. But neither have I died. And what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Or so I have been told. Failing that, you’ll have some wacky stories to tell. —Nick Welsh

5687 Calle Real, Goleta, (805) 964-5200; 2318 Lillie Ave., Summerland, (805) 969-6135;

nuggetbarandgrill.com; @thenuggetofgoleta

Mesa Burger:

Smash Burger & Smash Burger Deluxe



Waltz into either Mesa Burger location — the original off Cliff Drive added a Goleta outpost just before COVID — and see walls festooned with swirling patterns of Wikki Stix, surfboards shaped by Renny Yater himself, and what can only be called Santa Barbara porn. These totems tell you all you need to know about the restaurant. Mesa Burger is here for families, surfers, and anyone who wants to bask in the idyllic, beachside vibe of our city.

And that’s before the food. Designed by Cat Cora, the first female Iron Chef and longtime Santa Barbara resident, Mesa Burger prides itself on top-notch burgers from Central Coast ingredients. Produce is local; even their buns and beef hail from as far as San Luis Obispo and Northridge. It started when medical device salesman Chris Chiarappa saw a need for all of the above on the Mesa. Seven years later, Cora’s no longer involved, but luckily her original recipes remain.

Smash Burger (left) and Smash Burger Deluxe | Credit: Sean Magruder

Recent additions are no less promising. For Burger Week, Mesa’s Smash Burger and Smash Burger Deluxe scratch that particular itch for a melty, filling, savory bomb. The regular smash burger keeps it simple with double beef, double cheese, onions, and mustard aioli that goes down too easy, while the Deluxe adds shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles for the complete, more textured package.

“It’s supposed to be a little messy, a little greasy — you drink a beer with it,” manager Danielle Therrien says with a smile. The dabs left on my notepad were more than worth it. —Sean Magruder

315 Meigs Rd.; 7010 Market Place Dr., Goleta; mesaburger.com; @mesaburgersb

Credit: Jackson Friedman

Padaro Beach Grill:

Get Smashed! Burger



A Carp classic and perennial readers’ choice for Best Carpinteria Restaurant, Padaro Beach Grill is one of the serenest spots to grab a casual bite on the South Coast. Just off the 101 and steps from the beach, owner Will Ransone’s family-friendly eatery on Santa Claus Lane offers ample outdoor seating on its expansive oceanside lawn, where little ones can roam around and dig into the sizable sandbox while grownups soak up some sunshine to the tranquil sounds of songbirds warbling in the palm trees and waves crashing softly in the distance.

Padaro Beach Grill’s menu is composed of classic American fare ranging from milkshakes and fish tacos to salads and vegan bites. But the stars of the menu are the burgers, including the towering onion-ring-and-guac-topped Padaro Burger and a Maui Burger that reinforces the roadside restaurant’s surfy vibe.

For Burger Week, Padaro is serving up its own hearty spin on the trendy smash burger. The Get Smashed! Burger boasts two smashed 4 oz. prime beef patties with house seasonings, smothered with two slices of melted American cheese, and piled high with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayonnaise on a fresh, locally baked brioche bun. It’s about as close as you can get to eating a fresh-off-the-grill burger on the beach without getting sand on your buns. —Jackson Friedman

3765 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 566-9800; padarobeachgrill.com; @padarobeachgrill

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Crushcakes & Café:

El Diablo Burger



Though long considered Santa Barbara’s queen of cupcakes, Crushcakes & Café simultaneously serves a full breakfast and lunch menu from their cozy, repurposed cottages in both downtown Santa Barbara and on Hollister Avenue a few blocks from Old Town Goleta. And just like their cupcakes, Crushcakes’ savory affairs are full of cheffy flair.

Take El Diablo Burger, the secretly spiced — mint, cumin, jalapeños, and much more — turkey burger invented by Chef Edwin Velez, who’s been with Crushcakes a decade. Topped with avocado, Jack cheese, more jalapeños, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a grilled brioche bun — the visible grill marks are a cool visual touch — El Diablo balances a slow-building, never-too-much peppery heat with the sweetness of onions and creaminess of avocado. The charred turkey burger looks and almost even tastes like beef, and the combination is sizable enough to quench those hunger pangs yet not sink your stomach in overwhelming mass. Opt for the salad if you feel the need for greens, or stick with chips on the side.

First opened in 2008 by Shannon Gaston, who hails from the family behind the original Giovanni’s Pizza, Crushcakes exudes the spirit of Santa Barbara like few other spots, with happy staffers, inventive beverages, and consistently satisfying dishes that warm the soul in myriad ways. —Matt Kettmann

1315 Anacapa St., (805) 963-9353; 5392 Hollister Ave., (805) 845-2780; crushcakes.com; @crushcakescafe

Bacon Swiss Avocado Burger (left) and Chili Cheeseburger. | Credit: Richelle Boyd

Three Pickles Subs:

Bacon Swiss Avocado Burger & Chili Cheeseburger



Three Pickle Subs is delivering two juicy offerings this Burger Week: a Bacon Swiss Avocado Burger and a Chili Cheeseburger, both great twists on deliciously classic formulas. No matter which you choose, you’ll get your fill, because each burger sports an Angus beef patty that’s handmade by the Pickle crew.

The Chili Cheeseburger is topped with chili, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and onions, plus ketchup and mustard, which gives it that American taste and creates a ballpark-esque nostalgia to each bite. How I long for some chili fries!

The Bacon Swiss Avocado was classic for different reasons, reminding me of club sandwiches I’ve enjoyed in the past. Featuring melted Swiss, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, and that same mayo and mustard, it sports the perfect amount of crumbly bites and soft lettuce without being overwhelming.

These creations come from Clay Lovejoy, whose late father, Bob Lovejoy, opened Three Pickles 18 years ago with business partner Bob McCourt. A picture of the three of them hangs inside their quaint establishments, reminding diners of the family-run nature of this small deli empire. —Richelle Boyd

Available 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 1436 Chapala St. and 126 E. Canon Perdido St.; threepickles.com; @threepicklesdeli

Credit: Isabella Leonard

Islands Restaurant:

Big Wave with Cheese



If you’re nostalgic for childhood summer nights, neighborhood block parties, and family barbecues, Islands has a burger you can rely on. The Big Wave with Cheese is as classic as they come: a full beef patty with chopped lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and mustard on a white bun. It comes out with a fork and knife — always a good sign — and is the perfect portion without too big a bite.

What stands out most is the quality of the meat. Pulling a page from the meat lover’s bible, they recommend the patty grilled to medium, which is “pink throughout” — juicy and flavorful but not too heavy. And if you’re looking to err on the healthier side, opt for the whole-wheat bun to supplement the generous basket of house-cut fries.

This year, for Islands’ first Burger Week, manager Bailee Epperson chose the Big Wave with Cheese to introduce customers to a menu staple. “We’re a bit remote out here,” said Epperson of the restaurant’s location in La Cumbre Plaza. But it’s well worth the trip for friendly service and a comfortable sports-bar atmosphere.

With a weekday happy hour, all-day-football Sundays, and constant sports on the big-screen TVs, Islands is ideal for good times with friends and family and burgers that taste like home. Just like Dad used to make it. —Isabella Leonard

Dine-in only. 3825 State St.; (805) 946-0044; islandsrestaurants.com; @islandburgerandwings