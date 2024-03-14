Carpinteria Cannabis Farms Invite Public on Educational Farm Tours

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Carpinteria, California) March 14, 2024 —- Curious about local cannabis farming? Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 6, when members of the cannabis farmers group CARP Growers will open their doors for free farm tours as part of the first annual Community Field Day.

Participating members of the public can sign up to tour any of four participating farms between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with tours starting at the top of each hour. Farm staff will educate and spread awareness about best farming practices, the life cycle of the cannabis plant, the commercial cannabis industry in California, and how responsible farmers conserve resources and farm efficiently to protect the environment. Participants must visit carpgrowers.org to sign up and verify time and location of tours.

“Cannabis farmers on the Santa Barbara Coast enjoy one of the best climates to produce the best cannabis in the world,” said Graham Farrar, President of CARP Growers and of Glass House Farms, which operates two greenhouse farms in Carpinteria. “Our Community Field Day is to show appreciation for our neighbors, who don’t always get a chance to come over and check out our farms and the cutting edge farming practices and professionalism represented in our local industry.”

CARP Growers was established in 2018 as an association of responsible cannabis farmers who work transparently with the community of Carprintera. The group has regularly given back to the community and formed many strong relationships as the cannabis farming industry has taken root in the greenhouses of Carpinteria.

The Community Field Day is an extension of the historic Greenhouse & Nursery Tours hosted by the cut-flower industry as annual community event.

“We hope that community members will sign up and come out to learn more about what we do,” Farrar said. “Our cannabis is known for being fresh and available throughout the state, and we work to produce an agricultural product that Carpinteria and Santa Barbara County can be proud to call its own.”

IMPORTANT RSVP INFORMATION — Interested participants need to RSVP by visiting carpgrowers.org and clicking RSVP to the Community Field Day. Farm tour schedules and locations will be confirmed through individual verification emails. Guests must be 21 years and over.