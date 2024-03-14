Gauchos Suffer Season Ending 87-84 Loss to Cal State Northridge in Big West Tournament Opener

Ben Shtolzberg broke free from the Cal State Northridge defense and got off a clean look as time expired in overtime, but his shot rimmed out bringing the Gauchos’ season to an end.

Despite 36 points from a clearly hobbled Ajay Mitchell, the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team failed to defend its Big West Tournament Championship from last season and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season following an 87-84 overtime loss to the Matadors in the opening round of the Big West Tournament.

“Ajay Mitchell is the mentally toughest and physically toughest kid I’ve ever coached,” said UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternak. “I’ve coached a lot of NBA lottery picks, one-and-done players. What he went through this year is unbelievable. What he persevered through with his injuries is unbelievable. Nothing serious by the way.”

Cal State Northridge took control of the game early, increasing its lead to 14-5 on a jump hook in the paint by Jasman Sangh with 13:48 remaining in the first half. However, Mitchell got off to a hot start shooting from three-point range, knocking down three consecutive shots from long distance to even the score at 14-14 with 11:32 remaining in the second quarter.

“I thought it was a really hard fought game by both teams.Two really talented teams throwing haymakers at each other,” said Cal State Northridge coach Andy Newman. “Credit to Santa Barbara they made some great plays and great shots down the stretch and I thought we responded.

The Gauchos took a 39-38 lead into the locker room at halftime, but the Matadors opened the second half on a 12-2 run capped off by a Dionte Bostic jumper. However, UC Santa Barbara responded with a 9-0 run culminating in a Cole Anderson three-pointer that tied the score at 50-50 with 14:47 remaining in regulation.

The two teams went back and forth for the remainder of the second half and Ajay Mitchell tied the score at 79-79 by converting two free throws with 11 seconds remaining in regulation.

UC Santa Barbara did not convert a shot from the field in the overtime, but Shtolzberg was fouled on a three-point attempt with six seconds remaining and made all three shots to close the deficit to 85-84.

The Gauchos quickly fouled De’Sean Allen-Eikens and he knocked down both free throws, setting the stage for the final sequence.

The Matadors were led offensively by Keonte Jones, who finished with 24 points on eight-of-11 shooting from the field.

Yohan Traore contributed 17 points for the Gauchos. Senior Josh Pierre-Louis fouled out in 22 minutes in his final game at UC Santa Barbara. He finishes his career among the winningest players in program history, including two NCAA Tournament appearances.

UC Santa Barbara concludes the 2023-24 season with a 16-15 overall record.