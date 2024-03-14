Inspiring Women Speak at Women’s Economic Ventures International Women’s Day Celebration Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura and Santa Barbara, CA—Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) hosted its first International Women’s Day Celebration at The Hub – Community Environmental Council in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, March 6. The event celebrated the achievements of women and brought attention to the gap in philanthropic dollars that go to women’s and girls’ serving organizations like WEV. WEV is a non-profit dedicated to the economic empowerment of women, providing a full range of financial and entrepreneurial support – including classes, consulting, and funding – as well as financial literacy programs in both English and Spanish. Information atwww.wevonline.org .

The event speakers included, WEV Client Jonnie Williams, PsyD., Founder and CEO of Evolve Equity, University of California, Santa Barbara Professor, Sarah Thébaud, Ph.D., from the Department of Sociology, and WEV Board Member, Junemarie Justus, Founder of The Acorn Project.

Sarah Thébaud, Ph.D. from the University of California, Santa Barbara opened the program by sharing her research in gender studies. She said, “It’s no secret we live in a society with gender inequality which is a problem not just for women but for everyone. There is the gender wage gap and women are still taking on the lion’s share of caregiving. Women need jobs with flexibility to balance caregiving and work. Entrepreneurship and organizations like WEV can give us real reason for optimism. Women from across the economic spectrum are often motivated to start businesses to remedy the gender challenges that are endemic to traditional employment. Entrepreneurship provides greater flexibility, autonomy, and happiness. It’s inclusive because it can transform careers regardless of a woman’s background or family circumstances.”

WEV Client, Jonnie Williams, PsyD. opened her remarks by saying hello to the crowd of 50 attendees in her maternal grandmother’s native language from the Bitterwater clan of the Navajo Nation. Williams founded Evolve Equity to advance equity, racial justice, and healing for groups that have been historically marginalized. She shared, “I am a psychologist, I am systems change strategist, I am a mother, I am a spouse. As an indigenous woman I’ve overcome many barriers, I am the first in my family to go to college, I am the first in my family to even think about owning a business, I am the first in my family to own a home. As we celebrate the empowerment of women today, let’s reflect on the power and privilege we hold and how we can use that power and privilege to give to others that are not so fortunate.”

WEV board member and founder of The Acorn Project, Junemarie Justus shared, “We all know that given the opportunity to thrive, women lift not only themselves, but their families and communities. Women are under-resourced, giving to women’s and girls’ organization represents 1.8% of all charitable giving in the U.S. Resourced women transform communities, lift economies, and create positive social change. We need look no further than WEV and our own community to see the outsized impact of investing in women.”

