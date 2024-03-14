One805 Announces Grants for 2024 Supporting Santa Barbara County First Responders Totaling $582,000

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, March 14, 2024 – During its annual Honorary Board Cocktail reception at the Montecito Club, One805 officially announced their First Responder grant recipients.

One805’s Advisory Council, made up of the heads of all 11 First Responder departments in Santa Barbara County, makes the recommendations for allocation of funds for these grants. The Advisory Council ensures all funds raised by One805 are directed where they are most needed at any given time, regardless of the department. Many of the funds go toward equipment, mental health services and resources, and disaster preparedness.

“We are taking our lead directly from the Advisory Council as they know, better than anyone, what their specific needs are,” said Richard Weston-Smith, COO of One805. “It is also important to note that many items are shared across the various organizations in Santa Barbara County. Mental health support is another critical category of support that helps to ensure that we are taking care of those who take care of us,” said Weston Smith.

The organization hosts special events to raise funds throughout the year including its One805Live! Fall Concert in September of 2023 at Kevin Costner’s estate in Summerland with headliner Maroon 5 and special guests including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and many others. Events serve to raise funds to support Santa Barbara County first responders.

Some of the equipment items include:

2 x Water Rescue Jet Skis (Jean Perkins Foundation)

30 Defibrillators: one for each Santa Barbara Police patrol car.

Three Self Contained Breathing Units for Sheriff Dive Teams.

Drone-Fly 3D Topography Mapping Software

SCUBA tank fill station for Search and Recovery/Dive Teams

Thermal Imaging Equipment 2Aircraft Tug/Tractor for Sheriff Air Support Unit

Night Vision Goggles for Sheriff Air Support Unit

Jaws of Life for Ontare Fire Station

Updated Crime Lab Equipment for Police

CMC Clutch Rope and Rescue System for Helicopter Rescues

Open Water/BackCountry thermal Rescue Drones (Jean Perkins Foundation)

Equipment for all Eleven First Responder Departments totals: $392,000

One805 Mental Health Grant for ALL county Fire Departments $190,000

One805 Grants for 2024 TOTAL: $582,000

*The One805 Mental Health Fund Reserve total, including $190,000 this funding cycle, is $443,000.

About One805 In the aftermath of the Thomas fire and subsequent mudslides “One805” was created, hosting the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara History – The Kick Ash Bash! It brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and most of all, our community in a spirit of healing. First Responders and their families were treated to an amazing day where we were able to put the tragedy behind us. Thanks to the efforts of many, over $2 million was raised to provide counseling support to First Responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy.



All who would like to contribute to One805 to assist our local First Responders may do so at One805.org. Please know that 100% of all contributions go to first responders and related supportive services. Visit www.One805.org for more information and to donate.