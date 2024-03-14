Rep. Carbajal Delivers $26 Million for Central Coast Harbors and Ports

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WASHINGTON – The federal funding deal signed into law by President Joe Biden last Friday includes nearly $26 million set aside for Central Coast harbors and ports to fund dredging and other upkeep work. The funding was sought by Congressman Salud Carbajal over the past year of negotiations over the federal budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

“The Central Coast’s harbors and ports are central to our community’s livelihood and lifestyle. Whether it’s the family enjoying a Saturday sail or a fisherman collecting their daily catch, having safe and operational channels and waterfronts are crucial to our region,” said Rep. Carbajal. “I’m proud to have secured these important funds for the Central Coast in the negotiations over this year’s budget agreement, and I will continue to work with our local officials to ensure their needs are met as we face more extreme weather patterns and other abnormal threats to the Central Coast’s harbors and ports.”

Support for the Central Coast in the new funding law includes:

$14,464,000 for Morro Bay

$3,040,000 for Santa Barbara

$8,471,000 for Ventura Harbor

$23,000 for Port San Luis

“The City of Morro Bay is grateful to receive $14.46 million from the Fiscal Year 2024 Energy and Water appropriations bill, supported by Congressman Carbajal. The appropriated funds will be used to dredge and maintain operations at Morro Bay Harbor for the benefit of commercial fishers and recreational boaters alike,” said Mayor Carla Wixom. “We applaud Congressman Carbajal’s effort with the Corps to include this critical funding for the Harbor and appreciate that Morro Bay remains a top priority for dredging and harbor maintenance funding.”

“Santa Barbara is pleased to receive $3.04 million in funding for ongoing dredging of the harbor through the Fiscal Year 2024 Energy and Water appropriations bill, supported by Congressman Carbajal. The harbor depends on annual dredging to maintain operations and continue providing residents and visitors with the benefits of a fully functional working waterfront,” said Santa Barbara Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire. “We commend Congressman Carbajal for his work to ensure that Santa Barbara remains a priority for annual dredging appropriations and appreciate his continued support of the harbor.”

“The funding that Rep. Carbajal has secured will ensure that our harbor’s federal entrance channel remains open in support of our vital working waterfront. Thank you, Congressman Carbajal, for your steadfast support of Ventura Harbor,” said Ventura Port District Chair Mike Blumenberg.

The legislation signed into law on Friday also includes $13,446,901 in funding for Central Coast community projects secured by Rep. Carbajal, which range from affordable housing construction and infrastructure improvements to public safety and water management upgrades for communities up and down the Central Coast.

More information on those projects and the full legislation signed into law can be found here.