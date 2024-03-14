Santa Barbara Zoo Introduces New Animal Encounter with Mini Nubian & Dwarf Nigerian Goats

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(March 13, 2024) Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Zoo is excited to announce a new, endearing animal encounter that promises to bring smiles and joy to visitors of all ages. The Zoo’s barnyard recently welcomed mini Nubian and dwarf Nigerian goats, and guests are invited to get up-close and personal with them through a goat brushing experience. This encounter is the newest of the Zoo’s many immersive and educational experiences designed to foster a deeper connection between guests and the natural world, providing a unique opportunity to interact with animals.

The goat brushing experience is open to the public free of charge, offering a rare chance to engage directly with the goats under the guidance of the Zoo’s dedicated staff. Visitors can look forward to this heartwarming interaction on Saturdays and Sundays, with sessions available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m. (hours may vary depending on the goats’ behavior and wellbeing, as the animals’ comfort and safety are the Zoo’s top priority).

“We are thrilled to introduce our guests to the mini Nubian and dwarf Nigerian goats through this interactive brushing experience,” shared Rachel Ritchason, the Director of Animal Care at Santa Barbara Zoo. “It’s a fantastic way for guests to connect with these adorable animals, learn about their care, and understand the importance of all creatures in our ecosystem. Our animal encounter experiences are not just about fun; they’re educational journeys that highlight the significance of conservation and animal welfare.”

In addition to the goat brushing experience, the Zoo offers a variety of other animal encounters and experiences that allow visitors to enjoy a unique, behind-the-scenes glimpse of the animals. These encounters serve to deepen the guest connection to nature, conservation, and the animals themselves. Whether it’s feeding a penguin, getting eye-to-eye with the giraffes, going behind the scenes to watch keepers train Amur leopards, lions and more, the Zoo provides so many ways to engage with and learn about the animal world. For full details on all of the Zoo’s animal encounter opportunities, click here.

