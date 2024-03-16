I am not a vegetarian or vegan, but along with many people concerned about our health and environment, I am eating less meat and more plant-based foods. I searched your article about burgers, and although everything looked tasty, I was hoping to see the restaurants include a delicious plant-based burger alongside their meat. I think they and you had an opportunity to inform your readers and promote healthy alternatives. I’d love to see that in the future.

Editor’s Note: We were disappointed by that, too, and have discussed ideas for fostering more veggie options next year, but but it’s ultimately out of our control. Please share your concern with restaurants that may want to participate by serving a veggie option next year. They know where to find us.