Is the Biden administration’s foreign policy dangerous and senseless? Why is the administration granting and unfreezing billions of dollars and giving it to Iran? On Wednesday, it “reapproved a sanction waiver that unlocks upward of $10 billion in foreign funds for the Iranian government according to a copy of the notice submitted to Congress.”

Going forward, the question should be asked: Why? Doesn’t the Iranian regime support Hamas and other terrorist proxy groups waging war against Israel, American outposts, and even America? Doesn’t Iran want to wipe America off the face of the earth? Furthermore, even though the State Department maintains the funds can only be accessed by Iran to pay for humanitarian supplies, like food and medicines, isn’t the money fungible and the waiver freezes up cash for Iran to spend on its global terrorism operations?

In conclusion, the question must be asked. Is President Biden’s foreign policy good for America and by extension the free world?