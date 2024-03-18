Beautify Goleta Volunteers have a Spring in their Step

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 18, 2024 – Thirty-two amazing volunteers participated in the Beautify Goleta spring event this past Saturday morning, March 16. They gathered at the Community West Bank Parking Lot to help pick up trash in the Old Town area. Together they collected 257 pounds of trash that otherwise would have made its way into our creeks and waterways. Types of trash picked up included bottles and cans, cigarette butts, and plastic container lids.-

Dan Rowell, City of Goleta Environmental Services Specialist and event organizer said, “We had a really great Beautify Goleta event this past Saturday. There was a strong showing of volunteers to help pick up trash in Old Town and a steady flow of cars dropping off bulky items at the Goleta Community Center. We were really pleased with the turnout and are looking forward to the next Beautify Goleta event in just over a month!”

A big thank you to our Team Captains Community West Bank and the Goleta Rotary Club. Beautify Goleta is a year-round program to clean up trash throughout the City. It is only possible with the help of Captains and volunteers. Sign up to participate in future events at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta and learn more by watching this video.

In addition to picking up trash, Beautify Goleta events include a free bulky item drop off. This allows our residents to get rid of large unwanted items from their home, garage, or backyard. Forty-two vehicles got a head start on their spring cleaning as 6,790 pounds were collected. Popular items were old furniture, mattresses, yard waste, and chairs.

Mark your calendars for a special Beautify Goleta Earth Day edition on Saturday, April 20. The cleanup and bulky item drop off will both be at Bella Vista Park (intersection of Padova Drive and Placer Drive) in Western Goleta. The cleanup event will be from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and the bulky item drop off portion will be from 9:00a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Bring your family and friends to help make a difference for Earth Day. Beautify Goleta will be featuring a limited edition “Earth Day 2024” volunteer t-shirt for participants (as supplies last). The event will also feature a food truck and Waste Free Goleta themed prize giveaways for event participants.