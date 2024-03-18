Michael Baker named CEO of the Year for Coastal Area Council

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA- Michael Baker was awarded the Chief Executive Officer of the year award by the Coastal Area Council of Boys & Girls Clubs. Michael was selected for this award by his peers. Michael has been working for Boys & Girls Clubs for 36 years and has been with the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County for the last 9 years. Prior to working in for United Michael was the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Anaheim for nearly 15 years. Baker has said many times that coming to the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County was the best decision he has made in his career.

When receiving the award Baker said, “I am very humbled by this award” “It is an honor to be the CEO of this organization and I have a very supportive Board of Directors and incredibly talented staff that deserve a great deal of the credit”

Board Chairman Nicholas Behrman said, “Michael is very dedicated to the work he does and we are very happy that he received this well-deserved recognition”

When asked what winning this award means to him Michael said “being chosen by your peers means the world to me. I respect the people that do this work so very much and for them to choose me for this honor is honestly

About United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

Founded in Downtown Santa Barbara in 1938 the organization has grown to offer programming in Lompoc, Goleta, Westside Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Buellton and Solvang. The organization also manages Camp Whittier, a 94 acre camp near Lake Cachuma. The organization had 3,875 members in 2023. United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s mission is: To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens