Multiple meet-ups by the neighbors who surround the Miramar revealed that nine out of 10 are extremely opposed to the new expansion.

The hotel is currently 168 parking spots short of its requirements, and adding 60 new parking spaces and up to 30 new retail stores is not going to work for the area.

Visually the new extension will block the mountain view that makes the area special. The historic church even has a meditation room with a view specifically for the mountains.

The Miramar wants a separate entrance to these stores, which will make it a mini mall. The area capacity cannot carry additional staff, delivery trucks, and short-term visitor traffic.

Montecito has a semi-rural policy, and building out to the edge of the property line doesn’t match that. For decades Montecito has kept this aesthetic to keep things private and keep values high. Neighbors who have never protested anything before in their lives are going door-to-door to share the news of this potential project.