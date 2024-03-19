Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is excited to invite the community to a special edition of Coffee with a Cop, introducing the new Goleta Community Resource Deputy, Connor Worden. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Old Town Coffee, 5877 Hollister Avenue, Goleta.

Coffee with a Cop is a community outreach program designed to provide a relaxed environment for residents to engage with local law enforcement. This event offers an opportunity for open dialogue, building relationships, and addressing any concerns community members may have.

At this event, we are proud to showcase the newly selected Goleta Community Resource Deputy, Connor Worden. The goals of the Community Resource Deputy position are to help solve chronic problems by working collaboratively with citizens and other agencies and empowering residents with the knowledge of how to make their neighborhoods safer.

The event is open to all members of the community, and there is no cost to attend. We encourage residents to come and meet their local law enforcement officers and enjoy a cup of coffee with us.

Event Details:

• Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

• Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Location: Old Town Coffee, 5877 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

We look forward to seeing you there!