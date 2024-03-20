Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2024 State of the City Luncheon, Connecting Business to Government

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of its largest signature event of the year, the State of the City. Set to take place on Friday, April 12 from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, this annual gathering is a key event for the business community across Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria as it represents a unique convergence of vision, leadership, and collaboration that is critical for the future success of our local economy and community at large.

At the core of the luncheon is the opportunity to hear directly from the Mayors and City leaders of Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria. Attendees will hear presentations from City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, City of Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, and City of Carpinteria Mayor Al Clark. These presentations are more than updates; they are a vision into the strategic direction of our region, offering insights into projects and initiatives that shape our economic landscape. The discussions will cover a broad spectrum of topics crucial to business growth and sustainability, including economic development, infrastructure improvements, public safety, and community services.

Following the presentations, a panel discussion with the city leaders will provide depth and context to the updates, allowing for a richer understanding of how these strategies and projects will impact the business community. This discussion will include Goleta City Manager Robert Nisbet, City of Santa Barbara Assistant City Administrator Rene Eyerly, and Carpinteria City Manager Michael Ramirez. This dialogue is an invaluable part of the luncheon, offering a forum for business leaders to understand more completely the vision presented by our civic leaders.

Networking opportunities at the event will further enhance its value, providing a space for business owners, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to connect, share ideas, and forge partnerships. These connections are the lifeblood of a thriving business ecosystem, fostering collaboration and innovation.

“The State of the City luncheon is more than an annual event; it is a commitment to the future of the South Coast’s business community. It is an investment in understanding the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, ensuring that businesses are not only prepared for the future but are active participants in shaping it” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Registration is now open. Tables for 8 or 10 are also available for purchase. For more information and to secure your attendance, visit SBSCChamber.com. For questions about the event, contact Chelsea at Chelsea@SBSCChamber.com.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the following sponsors who make this event possible:

TITLE SPONSORS: Cox Communications, Montecito Bank & Trust, UCLA Health.

CORPORATE SPONSORS: American Indian Health & Services, Community West Bank, Courtyard by Marriott, Fauver Large Archbald Spray, Gridstore, Residence Inn by Marriott, SBCC Foundation, Scale Microgrids, Signature Flight Support.

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Agilent Technologies, Atlantic Aviation, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Chevron, Cottage Health, DoorDash, Edhat, Google, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, Latitude 34 Technologies, LinkedIn, MarBorg Industries, Nicholson & Schwartz, Noozhawk, Pacific Coast Business Times, Pacific Premier Bank, Royal Restoration Santa Barbara, Sable Offshore, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Zoo, Solomon Hills, Southern California Edison, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, The Towbes Group, UC Santa Barbara, Workzones.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities and benefits? Please contact Michele at Michele@SBSCChamber.com.