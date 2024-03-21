UC Santa Barbara Women’s Basketball Head Coach Bonnie Hendrickson Announces Retirement

After nine years at the helm of the UC Santa Barbara Women’s basketball team head coach Bonnie Hendrickson submitted her resignation on Wednesday.

Hendrickson fielded several quality teams in her time at UC Santa Barbara and led the Gauchos to two Big West Tournament Championship games, during the 2022-23 season and the 2016-17 season. Her teams have also found success in the classroom having earned a special mention in the 2022-23 WBCA Academic Honor Roll along with coaching a DI-AAA ADA Scholar-Athlete Team selection and College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection.

“After 38 years of coaching women’s basketball the time has come for me to announce my retirement. It has been a remarkable journey filled with unforgettable memories, incredible victories and lifelong friendships. As I step away from the court I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity to lead so many wonderful individuals,” said Hendrickson in a written statement. “It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the UC Santa Barbara family, and have the opportunity to lead Women’s Basketball for the last nine years. I want to express my deepest appreciation to the administration, coaching staff and support personnel. Most importantly I am grateful to the student-athletes at UC Santa Barbara, who have made my time here so memorable. Your unwavering commitment to excellence on and off the court has inspired me daily.”

The Gauchos finished the 2023-24 season with a 16-15 overall record. Photo Credit: Jeff Liang

Prior to her time in Santa Barbara, Hendrickson coached for 11 seasons at the University of Kansas where she led the Jayhawks to two Sweet 16 appearances and five WNIT appearances. Hendrickson also spent seven years at Virginia Tech guiding the Hokies to five NCAA Tournament appearances and reaching the Sweet 16 in just her second season at the helm of the program. In total, Hendrickson reached the NCAA Tournament seven times over her illustrious career.

After starting the season with a 12-5 record, the Gauchos struggled down the stretch this season with seven consecutive losses to end the season, including a 90-75 loss to Long beach State in their Big West opener. UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball finished its 2023-24 campaign with a 16-15 overall record.