Baseball Roundup: Dos Pueblos Drops Slugfest to Rio Mesa 10-7

A late-inning rally by visiting Rio Mesa doomed the Dos Pueblos High baseball team to a 10-7 Channel League loss on Friday afternoon.

The Chargers defeated Rio Mesa 11-9 on Tuesday and appeared poised to sweep the two-game series after taking a 7-6 lead into the sixth inning on Friday, but the Spartans rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 10-7 lead that Dos Pueblos could not overcome.

“We scored 19 runs in two games and they scored 18 runs in two games. We could easily be 1-1 or 2-0. It’s tough, that is a lot of offense in two games,” said Dos Pueblos coach George Hedricks. “We asked the guys to fill up the zone and throw strikes today and you can’t take anything away from Rio Mesa. They did exactly what they were supposed to do, they hit them.”

The Spartans scored their ten runs on 16 hits. Damien Valdez led the way for Rio Mesa with four hits. Alec Fontyn came through with five-runs batted in, including a three-run double that cleared the bases and turned Rio Mesa’s 7-6 deficit into a 9-7 lead.

Rio Mesa tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Gavin Samora singled to score Fontyn.

Trailing 10-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning Dos Pueblos showed signs of life with back-to-back singles by Alexander Hajda and Brody DeMourkas, but the next three batters were retired in order by Rio Mesa.

Hajda had a big game offensively going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs batted in. Aden Blaney also added two hits as Dos Pueblos scored three runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-3 lead.

However, The Chargers pitcher never could get a handle on the potent Rio Mesa lineup and secure the victory.

Dos Pueblos will step out of Channel League play for the next two weeks to play in tournaments before resuming league play on April, 9 against Oxnard.

San Marcos 6; Pacifica 5 (10 innings)

Erik Perez singled to score Mason Crang for the walk-off victory in the bottom of the 10th inning. Perez also pitched the first nine innings of the game surrendering three earned runs.

With the second consecutive extra innings victory over Pacifica San Marcos improves to 6-7-1 overall and 5-2-1 in Channel League play.