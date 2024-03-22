Bobbi Abram Joins Santa Barbara City College Foundationas Chief Executive Officer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The SBCC Foundation is excited to welcome Bobbi Abram as its new CEO, starting May 1st. Bobbi has spent most of her career as a leader in nonprofit and higher education fundraising and administration and has served as Executive Director of the Pasadena City College (PCC) Foundation since 2012.

“Santa Barbara City College Foundation is known as a leader among community college foundations across the country, and it is an honor and a privilege to be chosen to serve as its Chief Executive Officer,” Bobbi said. “This is an exciting time to be joining the Foundation, with its 50th anniversary on the horizon and the groundbreaking SBCC Promise serving over 1,600 students this semester. I look forward to representing the Foundation and being involved in the community.”

At the start of her career in higher education advancement, Bobbi served as Executive Director of the Foundation at the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law, and later as Manager of Alumni Relations and Development for Johnson County Community College. She served in leadership positions at community colleges and nonprofits before moving to California to lead the PCC Foundation at a time when funding for community colleges was declining.

Bobbi was featured in the October 18, 2012 edition of the Los Angeles Times as doing the “unthinkable”— developing a fund to support high-demand classes that were at risk of being cancelled due to the shrinkage in state funding.

Bobbi led the PCC Foundation in a successful major strategic planning effort and launched the PCC Celebrates Gala event that celebrated the college’s 90th anniversary. With her oversight, the PCC Foundation completed the college’s first comprehensive major gifts campaign, the IMPACT Campaign. With a goal of raising $10–$12 million for scholarships, arts, athletics, and career education, the campaign surpassed its target by raising over $16 million. She led a subsequent campaign to raise $4 million for Advancing Science that also successfully reached its goal.

Bobbi served as President of the California Network of Community College Foundations Board of Directors and has been active in the Network for over a decade.

“Bobbi has demonstrated a sustained passion for expanding educational opportunities and an impressive expertise in community college foundation leadership,” said Madeleine Jacobson, President of the SBCC Foundation Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to have her join the Foundation and the Santa Barbara community. With Bobbi as CEO, we will ensure our community’s support for SBCC remains strong, and that the generosity of our partners and donors continues to empower students to succeed.”