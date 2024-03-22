Downtown Santa Barbara Continues Country Line Dancing Nights

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready for Downtown Santa Barbara Country Line Dancing Nights! Join us each Wednesday in April from 6pm-8pm on the State Street Promenade in front of Best BBQ, located at 716 State Street.

Free country line dancing lessons led by Christy Grant from 6pm-7pm, followed by open dancing from 7pm-8pm. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

This event is open to the public and free of charge. Sandwich specials will be offered throughout the night, provided by Best BBQ. Get your dancing shoes on and experience the excitement of country line dancing as the sun sets over downtown!

For more information, visit the Downtown Dance Nights page.

