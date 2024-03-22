SBCAS Animal Shelter Gets An Upgrade

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter in Santa

Maria is hoping to place 36 dogs this weekend before construction begins on a new HVAC

unit. The heating and air conditioning unit is set to be replaced on Monday and will create

challenges for animal care due to the increased noise, activity, and related stress on the

dogs. These improvements are expected to last for three weeks.

SBCAS is asking friends and neighbors to open their homes to foster a pet during

construction. The shelter provides food, supplies, and support to all foster families caring for

SBCAS pets. Additionally, the early March “Name Your Price” promotion will be continued

through the end of March 2024 at all three shelter locations:

548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria

1501 W Central Ave, Lompoc

5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara

“Not only can foster homes create the much-needed space during construction, but they

also provide a respite from shelter life, similar to what a vacation does for humans,” Animal

Services Director Sarah Aguilar states. “We encourage anyone interested in providing

permanent or temporary care for a pet, to come visit any of our shelter locations between

10am and 6pm this weekend.”

Local shelters need the community’s assistance during this construction period. Creating

space in shelters for animals will enable SBCAS to accommodate the construction work

without putting pets at increased risk for illness and injury that can be caused by stress.

For more information on adoption, fostering, volunteering, or spaying/neutering services,

please contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services at sbcanimalservices.