SBCAS Animal Shelter Gets An Upgrade
(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter in Santa
Maria is hoping to place 36 dogs this weekend before construction begins on a new HVAC
unit. The heating and air conditioning unit is set to be replaced on Monday and will create
challenges for animal care due to the increased noise, activity, and related stress on the
dogs. These improvements are expected to last for three weeks.
SBCAS is asking friends and neighbors to open their homes to foster a pet during
construction. The shelter provides food, supplies, and support to all foster families caring for
SBCAS pets. Additionally, the early March “Name Your Price” promotion will be continued
through the end of March 2024 at all three shelter locations:
- 548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria
- 1501 W Central Ave, Lompoc
- 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara
“Not only can foster homes create the much-needed space during construction, but they
also provide a respite from shelter life, similar to what a vacation does for humans,” Animal
Services Director Sarah Aguilar states. “We encourage anyone interested in providing
permanent or temporary care for a pet, to come visit any of our shelter locations between
10am and 6pm this weekend.”
Local shelters need the community’s assistance during this construction period. Creating
space in shelters for animals will enable SBCAS to accommodate the construction work
without putting pets at increased risk for illness and injury that can be caused by stress.
For more information on adoption, fostering, volunteering, or spaying/neutering services,
please contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services at sbcanimalservices.