Color Bloq and Paseo Nuevo Join Forces to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Representation at QTCON805 in Santa Barbara

QTCON805, a vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ representation in popular media, unfolded as a resounding success at Paseo Nuevo last month. In collaboration with Color Bloq, a nonprofit organization spearheaded by Chief Esparza and dedicated to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, the event illuminated Santa Barbara’s Central Coast with its inclusive spirit and diverse offerings.

As the only comic-con celebrating queer and trans BIPOC on the Central Coast, QTCON805 celebrates LGBTQ+ enthusiasts and creatives across various realms of popular media, including comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, gaming. This year’s event surpassed expectations, drawing in hundreds of attendees, resulting in the most successful QTCON in the region to date.

QTCON805, a vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ representation in popular media, took place at Paseo Nuevo | Photo: Nate Stephenson

The event boasted a myriad of attractions, including a family-friendly drag show and cosplay competition in De La Guerra Place hosted by Samara Sin and energized by DJ Suz, and showcasing amazing performance artists such as The Beaded Gotti, Angel D’Mon, and Vivian Storm. The Artist Alley was teeming with stories and crafts from talented vendors such as TréBeyond, Didi Anofienem, Honey Boy Press, Karen A. Parker, Sean / Z Maker Studios, Galaxy Fringers Cosplay Group, and Metro Entertainment.

The event also featured educational and thought-provoking discussions, with an all-BIPOC panel of queer and trans writers, curators, and superfans leading attendees through conversations on the significance of LGBTQ+ stories in shaping individuals’ sense of self and identity. Notable speakers included artist, mental health specialist, and BIPOC transgender activist Kai Roldan, speculative fiction author and editor Karen A. Parker, award-winning author Steven Underwood, and features writer Joel Medina.

West Coast 360 Photo Booth generously donated a photobooth for attendees to capture memorable moments, while Santa Barbara Public Library added to the event with their Saturday Storytime with their Library on the Go Van and arts and crafts tables for children.

As an institutional ally, Paseo Nuevo proudly supported this collaboration with Color Bloq, offering space and resources to champions within the LGBTQ+ community. The event underscored the importance of fostering an inclusive environment where all individuals feel valued, respected, and celebrated, and signified a dedication to amplifying diverse voices and promoting equality within Santa Barbara’s Central Coast community.