Luck of the Irish Hits Santa Barbara Audiences on St. Patrick’s Eve

Touring to promote his first album, Lost, Darren Kiely continued down the West Coast, landing in Santa Barbara on St. Patrick’s Day eve. The Irish singer and musician was warmly welcomed by the enthusiastic audience waiting for his folk-pop chords to fill the walls of SOhO. He immediately went into one of his earliest releases, “How Could You Love Me.” Then he prompted the crowd to join in his next song “Say Aye” but no prompt was needed. There were few newcomers in the audience, mostly devoted fans waiting to hear their favorites such as “Mom and Dad” and “Sunrise.”

Still, first time listeners found themselves immediately invested, inspired by his honest acoustic melodies, stormy lyricism, and welcoming personability. Kiely continues his travels southeast to Nashville as he finishes up the American leg of The Road Home tour. Afterward, he will continue playing through West Europe, finishing in Ireland for two sold out shows.

Follow along on his journey on Instagram @darrenkielymusic.