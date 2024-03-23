I have been pleasantly surprised by the proactive and genuine interest the Miramar team has in seeking community input from myself and my neighbors. They reached out to our neighborhood many times and in different ways to make sure we are aware of their proposed plans to bring additional affordable employee housing, a new café, and shops within the Miramar.

The Miramar has been an outstanding neighbor to nearby residents since it opened, so I had an open mind about changes. I cannot think of another private organization in Montecito, let alone Santa Barbara, that is proposing more than 60 percent affordable housing at no public cost, especially with the quality and operating integrity that we know we can expect from the Miramar.

After sharing their desire to add additional employee housing, asking neighbors to share their ideas and coming up with an initial plan, they are still listening to neighbors, inviting us to share our thoughts and revising the plan based on our opinions. They do not plan to extend beyond the current boundaries of their property and have committed to make any changes minimally felt from the neighborhood. They have listened.

I welcome these changes, and know when it is all said and done, it will be beautiful.