I was disappointed to see the letter to the editor from Cliff Ghersen last week attempting to demonize the plan at the Miramar that a lot of us in the community have helped shape and strongly support. Many of his claims about a “mini-mall” are exaggerated or false. A perfect example: the photo he included of a large, scary-looking parking stacker that looks nothing like what is actually being proposed.

The fact is, I live here, and like a lot of us I am excited to visit the shops planned for the Miramar. The stores can support affordable housing for hotel employees, without any public financing, which makes the plan even better. Who else is willing to do that? Plus, hardly any of this will even be visible from the surrounding neighborhood. It’s going to look exactly like the rest of the Miramar from the outside. Let’s also not forget all the people the Miramar employs, and everything the hotel does to support our community here in Montecito.

The Caruso company has been working with residents to design this plan, and they’re still listening now. They’ve made significant changes to make sure the plan fits in with Montecito. I think they’ve come up with a great solution and I’m happy to offer my support.