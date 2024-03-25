Lompoc Police Department to Receive $728,000 for Public Safety Upgrades

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, March 22, 2024 – The City of Lompoc is pleased to announce a federal appropriation of $728,000 has been dedicated through fiscal year 2024 (FY24) community project funding for the implementation of a cutting-edge computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and records management system (RMS) for the Lompoc Police Department, aimed at enhancing public safety and service efficiency throughout the community. Lompoc’s CAD-RMS project was one of 6,600 earmarks totaling $12.655 billion signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 9, 2024.

This funding, secured through advocacy efforts by the city and its officials, is a significant step towards the enhancement and modernization of Lompoc’s emergency response infrastructure. The CAD-RMS system will streamline communication between emergency responders and dispatchers, ensuring quicker response times to incidents, more accurate data management, and ultimately, improved outcomes for residents and visitors alike.

The City’s current CAD-RMS system was installed in 2002 and is technologically inadequate to meet modern public safety needs and best practices. The existing system is server-based, meaning anything an officer does on the computer in their car is first sent to the server located in the police department. The response is then sent back to the computer in the car. This is a prolonged process that prevents officers from completing data entry for their police reports while in their vehicles.

The new CAD-RMS system, funded by the federal government, will be cloud-supported, which speeds up the process by allowing officers to complete reports in the field, keeping them in the community. Remaining in the field allows first responders to have faster response times to calls for service, and on some calls, response times could dictate the difference between life and death.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne expressed her gratitude for the allocation, stating, “The City of Lompoc is deeply appreciative of the support provided by the federal government through the Community Project Funding process and would like to express sincere gratitude to U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal for his invaluable support, advocating for the allocation of $728,000 for the enhancement of Lompoc Police Department’s Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System. The implementation of a state-of-the-art CAD-RMS system will empower our first responders with the tools they need to better serve and protect our community. Thank you for recognizing the importance of ensuring a secure and technologically advanced future for Lompoc and its citizens.”

Members of the community with questions relating to the CAD-RMS project should contact Lompoc city staff at (805) 875-8226.