MTD To Solicit Input on Proposed Service Changes Through Public Meetings and Online Survey

SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara MTD is hosting a set of public outreach meetings this April, and is inviting the public to take a brief survey giving feedback on proposed service changes to local bus service. These meetings are held annually in the spring to receive input on the proposed changes that would go into effect on August 19, 2024.

Proposed changes include:

Service extended until 9:00 p.m. on Line 15x (SBCC/UCSB Express)

Increased frequency on Line 27 (Isla Vista Shuttle)

In addition to these proposed changes, MTD will be launching temporary summer service for a new Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle circulator in Santa Barbara. Members of the public can learn more about this service at the outreach meetings.

MTD invites the public to learn more and to give feedback via an online survey that explains all the proposed changes at www.sbmtd.gov/servicechanges. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

Community meetings will be held at the following locations and times, and Spanish/English interpretation will be provided:

Thursday, April 11th at 6:00 p.m.

Goleta City Hall, Council Chambers

130 Cremona Dr #B, Goleta

Tuesday, April 16th at 6:00 p.m.

Carpinteria Library

5141 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria

Thursday, April 18th at 12:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College, Room A161

721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara

Wednesday, April 24th at 6:00 p.m.

Virtual Meeting- Zoom Webinar

Click here to register.

In addition to the four meetings listed above, a presentation on the proposed changes will be given at the April 23rd meeting of the Isla Vista Community Services District Board of Directors. The meeting begins at 6:00pm.

For questions on proposed service changes, the public may contact Santa Barbara MTD at 805-963-3364 or email info@sbmtd.gov.