Public Health Department Recognizes World Tuberculosis Day 2024

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recognizes World TB Day held annually on March 24th to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB) as it continues to affect millions of people worldwide. As a constant reminder that together we can continue to fight towards eliminating TB, the theme of 2024 is “Yes! We Can End TB.”

TB is an air-bone infectious disease that is preventable and treatable. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends for individuals to get tested by a blood test. The majority of TB cases are attributed from the progression of latent TB infection (LTBI) to active TB. LTBI is a condition where there is a small amount of TB bacteria that is suppressed by the immune system and unable to spread TB to others. Without LTBI treatment, TB bacteria are capable of multiplying and developing to active TB. Treatment is available for both LTBI and active TB.

“The best prevention strategy for TB is to treat infection before active TB develops, and also for community members to feel comfortable to ask their providers to get tested for LTBI” shared Dr. Henning Ansorg, Public Health Officer who also serves as the County’s TB Controller.

In 2022, the incidence rate of TB in Santa Barbara County is higher (4.3 cases per 100,000) compared to the national average in the United States (2.5 cases per 100,000). Santa Barbara County continues to work collaboratively with health providers in local clinics, hospitals, and organizations to bring awareness and education on TB risk, testing and treatment as these are all crucial in identifying those at risk and preventing active TB.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is committed to end TB and we encourage and invite the medical and general community to join our efforts! For more information about TB, visit https://www.cdc.gov.