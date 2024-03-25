SBMM Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series Highlights the Majestic White Bears of the North

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

White Bears of the North Press Release

Join Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) for its April Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series presentation of “White Bears of the North,” featuring nature photographer Ralph Clevenger. The discussion will explore the habitats of two remarkable species of bears – polar bears and Kermode bears – highlighting their unique connection to the sea and emphasizing the fragility of the ecosystems upon which they are dependent. The event will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. The cost is free for SBMM Navigators Circle members; $10 for all other SBMM members; and $20 for the general public. SBMM members will enjoy a pre-lecture reception from 6:15-6:45 p.m. Register for the event here: https://bit.ly/43wTNkH

Clevenger’s presentation serves as a complementary piece to his current SBMM exhibition, ICE BEAR, showcasing his breathtaking images and narrating his adventures photographing the bears in their natural habitats. Reflecting on his experiences, Clevenger said, “I’ve been fortunate to photograph wildlife around the world, and the polar bears of Hudson Bay and spirit bears of Western Canada stand out as favorites. I’m very humbled in the presence of these majestic animals.”

Clevenger spent an eight-day trip with Frontiers North Adventures exploring the shores of Hudson Bay near Churchill, Manitoba, Canada. As temperatures drop and Hudson Bay begins to freeze, increasing numbers of bears move toward the coast and congregate along the shores of the bay, waiting until they can journey onto the ice and begin feeding again. Clevenger will discuss the important role polar bears play in one of the harshest environments on earth, and what we might lose as the arctic warms.

Similarly, in the wilderness of the Great Bear Rainforest along British Columbia’s western coast, Clevenger encountered Kermode bears, also known as spirit bears. Revered by the First Nation peoples, spirit bears serve as important figures in indigenous folklore, symbolizing a connection to the past. Traveling aboard a converted tugboat, Clevenger immersed himself in the fjords and surrounding habitat, capturing not only spirit bears but also whales and eagles alike – witnessing first hand the significant challenges these animals are facing as the climate changes around them.

The SBMM Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series is sponsored by Marie L Morrisroe.

About the Speaker

Ralph Clevenger grew up on the coast of North Africa and began diving in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea at the age of seven with his father. In the 1960s, Clevenger was strongly influenced by Jacques-Yves Cousteau films on the underwater world and decided early on to become a marine biologist when he grew up. Clevenger eventually went on to study zoology and worked for the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego as a diver/aquarist before

attending Brooks Institute of Photography. He was a senior faculty member at Brooks Institute for 33 years, teaching courses in natural history and underwater photography, among other professional photo and video courses.

Based in Santa Barbara, California, Clevenger is now retired from his commercial photography business but still travels extensively sharing images via his website at ralphclevenger.com and on Instagram at instagram.com/ralphwildshot/. Today, much of his photography is dedicated to supporting environmental and social issues.

Clevenger has traveled throughout the world on assignments including Alaska, Australia, Antarctica, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, and many countries in Africa. His print and digital publication credits include Afar, Audubon, Backpacker, Islands, National Geographic, National Geographic Traveler, Nature’s Best, Oceans, Outside, Orion Nature Quarterly, Terre Sauvage, National Geographic Books, Smithsonian Books, Sierra Club Books, and many other national and international publications. He is the author of the book Photographing Nature, published by Peachpit Press. Clevenger’s photography is exclusively represented by Tandem Stills & Motion.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), which is located in the Waterfront Center Building (formerly the Naval Reserve Building), opened its doors to the public in July 2000, with the unique mission to interpret the rich and diverse maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. SBMM is an interactive museum – a place where the public can experience maritime culture without leaving the harbor.

Founded by a group of fisherman, divers, and sailors, SBMM provides hands-on learning opportunities for all ages, delving into Santa Barbara’s robust maritime history while highlighting the important role the Santa Barbara Channel plays in our culture and community.

From the engaging exhibitions, visitors leave with a love for and better understanding of the Santa Barbara Channel – its abundant marine life, the multiple recreational activities it provides, and the people making a living on its waters. SBMM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. To learn more, visit sbmm.org.