Spring is officially here! And I’m spending as much time outside as possible. In that vein, let’s keep the focus outdoors today with a couple of local properties that are as majestic on the outside as they are within, a look at before & after landscaping examples, and some local inspiration. On one of our recent downtown walks, while Scout posed with the poppies shown above, I met a new neighbor who invited me to help myself to tangerines from their tree anytime I’m walking by. You don’t have to ask me twice!

Credit: David Palermo

A dreamy backyard oasis is the crowning glory of this gorgeous home set on over 1.25 acres. The four bedroom estate enjoys ocean and island views from the pool, tennis court, sprawling lawn, and patio with BBQ and fire pit. 3215 Campanil Drive is just minutes to Hendry’s Beach, and is listed at $7,695,00. Christopher Smith is holding an open house today from 1-4. If you visit, tell Chris hi from me, and that you saw it here!

Credit: Roy Hathon

Another open house today that’s worthy of a look: this super cute Villa Capri Aire townhouse has sunlight flooding through the windows and not one but two patios. I’ve loved this delightful mid-century modern complex since I visited five years ago, and learned just this week that it was designed by architect Lionel Mayell, the ”Father of the Condo,” who pioneered the open courtyard concept. 2030 State Street #22 is a ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath cutie listed at $1,099,000. Visit Jermaine Brown from 2-4 pm today and see for yourself.

Credit: Deborah Gliksman

With one house in London, one in Illinois, and another in California, Houzz brings us three examples of before and after landscaping ideas that are true transformations. The common thread between the properties is that the designers used plantings to soften the lines between the house itself and the yard or garden. The home above is in Woodland Hills, California. The olive and oak trees in its front yard are prevalent locally, as are the rocks and boulders seen in both the before and after shots above and below.

Credit: Deborah Gliksman

The drought tolerant and hummingbird-friendly plantings shown here in the after view, plus the back garden and other elements detailed in the article inspired me to get out to tackle the weeds in my own backyard.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Here’s a view from my Thursday night hike that led to a sunset view from a spot above Old Romero Road. The shifting mist and clouds made for a mysteriously magical vista that became more mesmerizing as the sun went down, the moon rose, and city lights started twinkling below us. Breathtaking.

Here’s this week’s issue of the Independent both front and back, to bring you inspiration and delight on this spring Sunday!