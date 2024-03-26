Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta’s parking permit program will be in place for Deltopia, Isla Vista’s unsanctioned street party. Deltopia is usually held the weekend after students return from their Spring break and is anticipated for Friday, April 5th through Sunday, April 7th. Over the past several years, a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista was implemented and deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and easing the impacts felt by residents.

Parking permits are issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex. The boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south.

Each household will receive two passes in their mailbox by Friday, March 29. The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the vehicle’s driver’s side window during the restricted hours (see below). Signage will be posted on the streets in advance to remind drivers, and electronic message boards will be at several entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods. Vehicles not displaying the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Parking restrictions are for Friday and Saturday nights, when most party-goers are expected to be in the area:

7:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6; and



7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, April 7

Should Deltopia move to the following weekend, the restrictions will be in place from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12 to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13 and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, April 14.

The overnight parking restrictions will not affect those visiting Girsh Park. If you live in the area designated to receive a parking permit, and do not receive yours by March 29, please contact the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-961-7554 or mcure@cityofgoleta.org to make arrangements for a replacement.

A map and FAQs can be found here: https://cityofgoleta.org/parkingrestrictions.