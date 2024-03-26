Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara Offers Free Income Tax Services to the Community

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, March 26, 2024 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) partners with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) to provide helpful services & resources to residents throughout Santa Barbara County for tax season. Low to moderate income Santa Barbara County residents are invited to participate in this year’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.

From now until April 15, 2024, volunteers at VITA sites throughout the community will provide free tax filing services to local residents making $67,000 or less annually. IRS-certified volunteers will provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals, as well as assist with general tax information, ITIN applications, and renewals.

HACSB started the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for Housing Authority clients twenty-two years ago in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Approximately thirteen years ago, HACSB partnered with UWSBC and formed the Financial Empowerment Partnership. Since then, the two organizations have worked together to broaden its impact, serving more residents countywide. The 2024 program partners include AARP, UC Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara City College, the County of Santa Barbara, People Helping People, John Burton Advocates for Youth, Transition House, and the Carpinteria Children’s Project.

VITA Locations & Hours (February 6 to April 15, 2024)

United Way of Santa Barbara County

320 E. Gutierrez Street

Tuesdays & Wednesdays | 1:00PM – 4:00PM (AARP)

Saturdays | 9AM – 1PM

Eastside Library

1102 E. Montecito Street

Tuesdays & Thursdays | 4PM – 7PM

Transition House

425 E. Cota Street

Every other Wednesday | 4PM – 7PM

SBCC Schott Center

310 W Padre Street

Mondays & Thursdays | 4PM – 7PM

UC Santa Barbara

Phelps Hall, Room 1517

Saturdays | 9AM – 3PM

Carpinteria Children’s Project

5201 8th Street

Saturday, April 13th | 9AM – 2PM

Goleta Valley Community Center

5679 Hollister Ave.

Fridays | 9AM – 12PM, 1PM – 4 PM (AARP)