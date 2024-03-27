Annual Summer Camp Guide 2024

From STEM to the Arts, the Beach to the Hills,

and Special Needs to Sports, the

Perfect Summertime Fun Awaits

By Terry Ortega | March 28, 2024

UCSB Summer Day Camp | Credit: Courtesy

Can you hear it? The sounds of the sea; the eucalyptus leaves whispering in the warm breeze; the smell of the paint, clay, stages, and studios. The call to all the creative, energetic, curious, and bright kids, from preschoolers to teens to answer the summertime adventures that are patiently awaiting your return. The perfect activity is offered in a half-day, full day, and even overnight. Please inquire about scholarships, sibling discounts, and sliding scales when signing up.

As always, the Santa Barbara Independent’s Annual Summer Camp Guide is the biggest resource for finding the right place for the children of our community. We got you!

Look for information on how to be listed in next year’s guide in our paper and online in February 2025.

Listings are not automatically rolled over from the previous year without verification.

Arts

Education/STEM

General

Outdoor

Overnight/Sleepaway

Special Needs

Spiritual

Sports/Wellness







ARTS

2B Creative Arts

You can draw! These lessons make drawing fun for everyone. Unlock your creative abilities! All skill levels are welcome.

Ages 6-15. 232 N. La Cumbre Rd. Call (805) 883-8424 or email 2bcreativearts@gmail.com.

2bcreativearts.com/class-schedule

Amplify Day Camp

An award-winning and American Camp Association accredited music and arts day camp for girls.

Ages 8-18. Besant Hill School, 8585 N. Ojai Rd., Ojai. Call (805) 699-5247 or email jen@amplifyartsproject.org.

amplifyrocks.org/day-camp

Art Explorers Summer Camps 2024

One-week themed camps in visual arts, digital arts, sewing, movie making, drawing, painting, and crafting,

Grades K-8. Bishop Diego School, 4000 La Colina Rd. Call (805) 570-5599 or email ozwicke@terrificscientific.org.

artexplorerssantabarbara.com

Artistic Horizons Summer Camps

Clay Creation, Acrylic Wonder, Legendary brushstrokes, and Ancient Art camps will dive into sculpting, painting, and mixed media techniques.

Ages 6-15. Mountain View Elementary, 5465 Queen Ann Ln. Call (909) 636-3269 or email lchadwick@gusd.us

ArtisticHorizonsAtelier.com

Artistic Horizons Summer Camps | Credit: Courtesy

Artstudio 4 Kids

Weekly multimedia art camps in an outdoor studio with small groups of up to 12 students.

Ages 7+. 815 Puente Dr. Call (805) 689-8993 or email geraldineotte@gmail.com.

artstudio4kids.com

Boxtales Summer Theatre Teen Camp

This three-week journey into the Boxtales method will include training in acting, storytelling, and acrobatics.

Ages 14-19. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Call (805) 962-1142 or email info@boxtales.org.

boxtales.org/education/summer-camp

Camp Creation

Week 1: Students will write original musical theater songs; Week 2: Students will perform original songs. Do one or both camps.

Ages 13-18. McKinley School, 350 Loma Alta Dr. Call (805) 722-5475 or email blaine.sayre@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/CampCreation

Ceramics Camp

Campers will learn the basic techniques of wheel throwing, hand-building, and glazing.

Ages 8-15. Chase Palm Park Craft Ctr., 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Chocolate Art Camp

Learn skills in becoming a chocolatier from rolling ganache flavor to molding, dipping, cacao painting, decorating, and acrylic painting on a tray.

Ages 9-15. Menchaca Chocolate Factory, 4141 State St., E-1. Call (646) 369-7277 or email menchacachocolates@gmail.com.

menchacachocolates.com/pages/chocolatey-connection

Comedy Camp

Campers will explore joke writing, comedy structure, improv, and storytelling.

Ages 9-12. Carrillo Rec Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Dance Camp at Goleta School of Ballet

Dance Camp offers classes in ballet, stretch, musical theater, dance history, sewing, and performance. Summer Intensive offers intermediate/advanced students a focus on classical ballet technique ending with a performance.

Ages 9-12. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com.

goletaschoolofballet.com

Destination Dance

There are seven themed weeks of dance camp for all ages and experience levels.

Ages 3-18. S.B. Dance Arts Performing Arts Ctr., 531 E. Cota St. Call (805) 966-5299 or email info@sbdancearts.com.

sbdancearts.com

Grant House Sewing Center — Have Fun Sewing Summer Camp!

This class is perfect for all level sewers, from beginners to advanced.

Ages 8-17. Grant House Sewing Center, 336 E. Cota St. Call (805) 962-0929 or email ghsewingmachines@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/HaveFun-Sewing

InterAct Theatre Camp — Act It! Move It! Make It! 2024

These two-week creative and inspiring camps will include acting, singing, movement, and theater design.

Ages 4-16. Unity of S.B., 227 E. Arrellaga St. Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@interacttheatreschool.com.

interacttheatreschool.com/summer-camps

InterAct Theatre Camp | Credit: Courtesy

Lobster Jo’s Art Camp Parks & Rec

Campers will enjoy daily art lessons each morning followed by a fun beach day in the afternoon.

Ages: 5-14. Carousel House, 223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Momentum Dance Company | Credit: Courtesy



Momentum Dance Company Summer Dance Camps

Five-day camps are packed with fun and creativity with a live performance at the end of each week.

Ages 3-teen. Momentum Dance Company, 316 State St., Ste. A. Call (805) 364-1638 or email momentumdancesb@gmail.com.

momentumdancesb.com

Nick Rail Summer Band Camp

This well-established program will provide students the opportunity to continue their musical learning. All levels welcome!

Entering grades 4-9. S.B. Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeducation.org.

sbefoundation.org/community-programs

Photojournalism Camp

Learn photography basics and documentary storytelling, writing, and fun field trips around S.B.

Ages 10-13. Gateway Educational Services, 185 S. Patterson Ave. Call (805) 895-1153 or email info@gatewayeducationalservices.org

bit.ly/GESSUMMER2024

S.B. Festival Ballet Summer Dance Camps

Themed summer camps for ages 3-9 and summer intensive for older dancers, with showcases on Fridays. 10-dancer limit per camp.

Ages 3-9. S.B. Festival Ballet, 127 W. Canon Perdido St. Call (805) 899-2901 or email info@santabarbarafestivalballet.com.

santabarbarafestivalballet.com

S.B. Middle School Beginning Guitar Camp

Get in touch with your inner musician through our beginner guitar summer camp.

Ages 9-12. S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call (805) 682-2989 or email summercamp@sbms.org.

sbms.org/about/summer-camps

S.B. Museum of Art Summer Camp

Children will spend the day immersed in hands-on art making while being inspired by original Museum works of art.

Ages 5-12. SBMA’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. Call (805) 884-6457 or email communityprograms@sbma.net.

sbma.net/kidsfamilies

Theater Camp

Campers will spend the week singing, dancing, and prepping the set before putting on a special performance for friends and family.

Ages 6-12. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

State Street Ballet Academy 2-Week Junior Intensive Dance Camp

Junior dance intensive for serious ballet dancers with a performance at the Lobero.

Ages 10-18. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

State Street Ballet Academy Annie 2-Week Dance Camp

Daily ballet, jazz, tap, and art with a final performance.

Ages 6-13. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

State Street Ballet Academy Annie 2-Week Mini Dance Camp

Daily ballet, jazz, tap, and art with a final performance.

Ages 3-6. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

State Street Ballet Academy Ballet Boot Camp

Daily ballet, conditioning, pointe/pre-pointe, etc.

Ages 12-18. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

State Street Ballet Academy Cinderella Mini Dance Camp

Ballet, jazz, tap, and art with a performance.

Ages 3-6. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

State Street Ballet Academy Contemporary & Choreography Dance Camp

Daily contemporary class and choreographic exploration, including a performance.

Ages 12-18. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

State Street Ballet Academy Encanto Mini Dance Camp

Ballet, jazz, tap, and art with a performance.

Ages 3-6. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

State Street Ballet Academy Frozen Mini Dance Camp

Ballet, jazz, tap, and art with a performance.

Ages 3-6. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

S.B. Education Foundation Drumline Camp

Participants will learn how to play different types of instruments that are used in large percussion ensembles. All levels welcome!

Entering grades 6-9. La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeducation.org.

sbefoundation.org/community-programs

Kindermusik with Kathy Music, Movement, Instrument, and Song Camps

Ignite the musician in your child with fun-filled music camps with piano, ukulele, musical theater, songwriting, drumming, dancing, games, and more.

Ages 4-9. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. and Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 729-0698 or email kindermusikathy@gmail.com.

kindermusikwithkathy.com

SummerFest Music Camp: Composing Music for Film and Video Games

Learn and develop your music composition skills to write music for your favorite titles. Introduction to DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) and guest lectures will be included.

Grades 7-12. Southern California Piano Academy, 5266 Hollister Ave., Ste. 301. Call (805) 770-7942 or email info@socalpianoacademy.com.

socalpianoacademy.com/camps-workshops

Summer Intensive at Goleta School of Ballet

Summer Intensive offers intermediate/advanced students a focus on classical ballet technique ending with a performance. In person.

Ages 12-17. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com.

goletaschoolofballet.com

S.B. Education Foundations Summer String Camp

String students will gain technical skills on their instrument and learn fundamental music theory in this fun camp. All levels welcome!

Entering grades 4-9. La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Rd. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeducation.org.

sbefoundation.org/community-programs

Young Singers Club

Private voice lessons tailored to individual needs. Special summer packages are available.

Ages 9+. 4713 Chandler St. Call (805) 280-9802 or email youngsingersclub@gmail.com.

youngsingersclub.com

Young Writers Club

Young writers will enjoy fun exercises, inspiring lessons, silly games, exciting projects, and more!

Ages 11-12. 4713 Chandler St. Call (805) 284-5693 or email wibniclub@gmail.com.

wibniclub.wixsite.com/young-writers-club

EDUCATION/STEM

Avenues Academic Camp

Individual and group sessions focused on study skills, writing, and math. In-person or via Zoom.

Ages 9-16. 2958 Foothill Rd. Call (818) 359-0859 or email avenuescollegeadmission@gmail.com.

avenuescollegeandcareeradvisement.org

Bizzy Girls Entrepreneurship Camp

Girls will enjoy hands-on lessons in business concepts, sales, and marketing to develop their own product line.

Ages 6-12. Carrillo Recreation Ctr. 100 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Cate Summer Institute

Take part in a different kind of academic experience, leadership, and the outdoors.

Grades 6-8. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org.

catesummerprograms.org

College Application Workshop at California Learning Center

Get college applications done during the summer. Learn how to craft an excellent essay and resumé. Small groups.

Ages 17-18. California Learning Ctr., 3324 State St., Ste. L. Call (805) 563-1579 or email wendi@clcsb.com.

clcsb.com/summer

LEGO Camp

Following a curriculum designed by engineers, campers will have fun exploring concepts in physics, architecture, and engineering.

Ages 6-12. MacKenzie Park Ctr., 3111 State St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Math Camp at S.B. Family School

A fun, hands-on exploration of creative mathematics with weekly themes for kids who enjoy math, led by an experienced math team coach.

Grades 4-10. North Goleta. Call (805) 680-9950 or email camps@sbfamilyschool.com.

sbfamilyschool.com/camps

MOXI Camp

MOXI Camps boost creativity, curiosity, and problem-solving skills with fun STEAM.

Entering grades K-6. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St. Call (805) 770-5000 or email camps@moxi.org.

moxi.org/camp

Presidio Archaeology Camp

Dig, discover, and learn how archaeologists unearth clues to piece together the history of Santa Barbara.

Ages 10-15. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Call (805) 961-5374 or email sarah@sbthp.org.

sbthp.org/archcamp

Rancho Palomino S.B.

Learn horsemanship and equine safety, archery, and native S.B. cultural arts.

Ages 5+. S.B. Preserves. Call (805) 570-5075 or email ranchopalominosb@gmail.com.

ranchopalominosb.com

Read & Shine — All Ages Library Program

Celebrate reading with free programs, reading logs, lots of ways to participate, and all kinds of fun!

All ages. Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.; Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St.; Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Rd., Montecito. Call (805) 962-7653 or email YouthServices@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

sbplibrary.org

SBHS Computer Science Academy Creative Computing Camp: Art and Design

Learn to create digital art and animations through code with fun and engaging activities taught by SBHS Computer Science Academy students.

Entering grades 7-8. CS Academy, S.B. High School, Rm. 26, 700 E. Anapamu St. Call (805) 966-9101 x5027 or email dcisneros@sbunified.org.

sbhscs.org/summer-camp

S.B. STEM Camp at Peabody

STEM Camp at Peabody | Credit: Courtesy

Join for a week of fun, educational, hands-on classes in robotics, engineering, outdoor games, art, and chemistry.

Grades 1-6. Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera. Call (805) 455-9152 or email lauren.rodriguez@peabodycharter.net.

SBSTEMCamp.com

Sound Waves Music and Movement Camp

Students will participate in singing, improvising, moving, and making music in a child-centered, creative way.

Entering grades 1-3. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeducation.org.

sbefoundation.org/community-programs

STEAM Academy for Girls

Enjoy using math, science, and technology.

Ages 10-13. Gateway Educational Services, 185 S. Patterson Ave., Ste. E. Call (805) 895-1153 or email info@gatewayeducationalservices.org.

bit.ly/GESSUMMER2024

Terrific Scientific STEAM Camps 2024

One-week themed camps in science, coding, engineering, digital games, and robotics.

Grades K-8. Bishop Diego School, 4000 La Colina Rd. Call (805) 570-5599 or email ozwicke@terrificscientific.org.

terrificscientific.org

GENERAL

AHA! Summer 2024

This three-week, four-days-a-week camp will include field trips, creative projects, and team-building activities.

Entering grades 7-12. Jefferson Hall, Unitarian Society of S.B., 1535 Santa Barbara St. and Leadbetter Beach. Call (805) 229-1079 or email paulina@ahasb.org.

ahasb.org

AHA! | Credit: Courtesy

Cliff Drive Care Center Summer Camp

Activities include sports, hiking, and STEAM, field trips to beaches, pools, parks, and museums, and arts and crafts.

Grades Completed TK-10. Cliff Drive Care Ctr., 1435 Cliff Dr. Call (805) 965-4286 x221 or email cliffdrivepreschool@gmail.com.

cliffdrivecarecenter.org/summer-camp

Costa de Oro Girl Scout Day Camp

Join to discover women in history who have paved the way for girls today.

Grades K-8. La Patera Elementary, 555 N La Patera Ln., Goleta. Email costadeorocamp@gmail.com.

costadeorosu.org/day-camp

Hands On Learning Academy (HOLA) Arts, Crafts, & Science Projects

Campers will work on hands-on projects every day.

Grades K-6. Hands On Learning Academy, 7394 Calle Real, Ste. F., Goleta. Call (805) 588-4969.

handsonlearningacademy.org

Montessori Center School Summer Camp 2024

Our thematic summer camp offers opportunities for creativity, discovery, social interaction, and fun!

Ages 3-12. Montessori Center School, 401 N. Fairview Ave., Ste. 1, Goleta. Call (805) 683-9383 or email l.ldebeule@mcssb.org.

mcssb.org/summer-camp

Read & Shine! — All Ages Library Program

Celebrate reading with free programs, reading logs with many ways to participate, and all kinds of fun!

All ages. Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St., and Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Rd., Montecito. Call (805) 962-7653 or email youthservices@santabarbaraca.gov.

sbplibrary.org

Safety Town

Safety Town half-day camp teaches pre- and post-kindergarteners how to evaluate “safe” from “unsafe” situations and to learn safety at home and in the community.

Grades pre and post kindergarten. Mountain View Elementary School, 5465 Queen Ann Ln. and Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Rd. Call (805) 252-7998 or email anne@sbsafetytown.org.

safetytown.org

S.B. Creative Summer Camps

Zoo Camp offers kids the opportunity to be outside and learn all about animals and the world around us.

Ages 5-13. Welcome House, 632 E. Ortega St. Call (805) 455-1124 or email sbcreativeed@gmail.com.

santabarbarasummercamps.org

S.B. Zoo Camp

Zoo Camp offers kids the opportunity to be outside and learn all about animals and the world around us.

Ages 3-12. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call (805) 962-5339 or email education@sbzoo.org.

sbzoo.org/learn/zoo-camp

Summer Camp at Girls Inc.! | Credit: Courtesy

Summer at Laguna

Where learning and fun collide, featuring eight weeks of arts, academic, adventure, LEGO, STEM, and sports camps.

Ages 4-17. Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Dr. and 260 San Ysidro Rd. Call (805) 687-2461 or email camps@lagunablanca.org.

lagunablanca.org/summer

Summer Camp at Girls Inc.!

Hands-on enrichment fun in a pro-girl environment! Nutrition and movement, team building and leadership, STEM, art, and more!

Grades Transitional K-6. Goleta Valley Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org/programs/summer-2

Summer on the Ridge

Campers will create, move, swim, and play while exploring all areas of the Riviera Ridge School’s 11-acre campus.

Ages 4-12. The Riviera Ridge School, 2130 Mission Ridge Rd. Call (805) 569-1811 x114 or email ddowdy@rivieraridge.org.

tinyurl.com/SummerOnTheRidge

Summer on the Ridge | Credit: Courtesy

Teen Summer Program at Girls Inc.!

This program offers a safe, supportive, pro-girl environment for teens featuring art, nutrition, STEM, leadership, advocacy, and more!

Grades 7-12. Goleta Valley Teen Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org/programs/teens

Teen Sumer Program at Girls Inc.! | Credit: Courtesy

UCSB Summer Day Camp

Nine weeks of fun activities and competitions with creative themes. Beach days, talent shows, sports, hiking, gymnastics, swimming, crafts, and more!

Ages 5-14. UCSB Department of Recreation, 516 Ocean Rd. Email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

recreation.ucsb.edu/youth-programs/summer-day-camp

OUTDOOR

Adventure Summer Camps — Tides: Marine Biology and Outdoor Learning

Campers can surf, stand-up paddleboard, body board, and play beach games with daily marine biology lessons and tide pool exploration!

Ages 6-15. Rincon Beach County Park, Carpinteria. Call (805) 364-2016 or email support@lanternsglobal.com.

lanternsglobal.com/all-summer-camps

Adventure Summer Camp | Credit: Courtesy

A-Frame Surf: Ocean Adventures

Ocean Adventures is your complete summer beach camp with surfing, boogie boarding, beach games, and arts. Hot lunch and snacks are included.

Ages 5-14. Santa Claus Beach. Call (805) 684-8803 or email aframesam@yahoo.com.

summerbeachcamp.com

Alrededor del Mundo: El Jardín Summer Camp Around the World

Get your “passport” stamped as we travel to the most famous Spanish countries in this Spanish immersion summer camp. Participate in sports, games, activities, gardening, and art. Learn about the different Spanish countries’ cultures, food, music, dance, and more.

Ages 4-12. Carpinteria Children’s Farm, 5885 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. Call (805) 314-4013 or email support@lanternsglobal.com.

lanternsglobal.com/all-summer-camps

Alrededor del Mundo: El Jardín Summer Camp Around the World | Credit: Courtesy

Camp Elings: Outdoor Adventure

Enjoy perfect summer days of grass, trees, capture the flag, arts and crafts, slip-and-slides, kits, playgrounds, and more!

Ages 5-12. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd.

Call (805) 569-5611 or email mbaker@elingspark.org.

elingspark.org

Farm Camp | Credit: Courtesy

Farm Camp

Campers will enjoy learning about animal care, farming, painting, clay making, crafts, read-aloud stories, fun group games, and activities!

Ages 4-13. Carpinteria Children’s Farm, 5885 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. Call (805) 314-4013 or

email support@lanternsglobal.com.

lanternsglobal.com/all-summer-camps

S.B. County Junior Lifeguards (formerly Hendry’s Junior Lifeguards)

This fun program will combine beach safety education with environmental stewardship, competition, and fitness. Supervised by local professional ocean lifeguards.

Ages 8-17. Goleta Beach, 5986 Sandspit Rd., Goleta.Call (805) 699-0175 or email sbcojg@sbparks.org.

countyofsb.org/1031/Hendrys-Junior-Lifeguards

Junior Lifeguards

Participants will learn water safety, first aid, surf lifesaving, and more from professional beach lifeguards.

Ages 7-17. East Beach Pavilion Beach, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Lobster Jo’s Beach Camp

Nominated for best summer camp! Campers will enjoy a mix of sand and ocean activities, beach-themed arts and crafts, and games.

Ages 5-14. East Beach (Chase Palm Park). Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Nature Camp

Campers will enjoy singalongs, outdoor games, field trips, nature science, and a special family night with entertaining skits and awards.

Ages 6-12. Casa Las Palmas, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Nature Rangers Camp | Credit: Courtesy

Nature Rangers Wilderness Programs

Join Nature Rangers for wilderness exploration, engaging nature activities, games, arts and crafts, and a summer full of fun!

Ages 5-13. Various wilderness areas in Goleta and S.B. Call (805) 895-2110 or email tracy@nature-rangers.org.

nature-rangers.org/camp

Ocean Explorers

Campers will enjoy ocean and beach activities, including kayaking, stand-up paddling, and snorkeling while learning about our marine environment.

Ages 5-14. Paddle Sports Ctr., 117 B Harbor Wy.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Peak2Pacific Outdoor Adventures & Environmental Education Summer Camp

Adventures will include hiking, climbing, terrestrial/creek ecology, marine biology, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, surfing, boogie boarding, team building, sports.

Ages 3-12; LITs: 13-14; CITs: 15-18. West Beach. Call (805) 689-8326 or email peak2pacific@gmail.com.

peak2pacific.com

Summer Camp at the Botanic Garden: Ages 5-6

Three themed camps will allow young campers to connect with the natural world through outdoor play, crafts, and exploration.

Ages 5-6. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.Call (805) 682-4726 x161 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

bit.ly/SB-Bot-Gar-Camp

Botanic Garden Summer Camp | Credit: Courtesy

Summer Camp at the Botanic Garden: Ages 6-8

Three camps engage older campers in nature exploration through active challenges, hands-on discovery and investigation, and sensory activities.

Ages 6-8. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.Call (805) 682-4726 x161 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

bit.ly/SB-Bot-Gar-Camp

Summer Camp at the Botanic Garden: Ages 8-10

Older kids will discover new ways to connect with nature through artistic expression, scientific exploration, and plant and animal investigations.

Ages 8-10. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.Call (805) 682-4726 x161 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

bit.ly/SB-Bot-Gar-Camp

Wilderness Youth Project | Credit: Courtesy

Wilderness Youth Project

Wilderness Youth Project connects kids to nature in small groups guided by inspired, skilled, and committed mentors and volunteers.

Ages 3-18. Various locations in Carpinteria, Goleta, and S.B.Call (805) 964-8096 or email info@wyp.org.

wyp.org

Wild Roots Forest School Summer Program

Campers will participate in 100 percent outdoor, nature-based, fun-filled summer programs.

Ages 3-7. Various locations in Goleta and S.B.Call (805) 570-3087 or email registrar.wildroots@gmail.com.

wildrootsschool.org

UCSB Beach ’n’ Surf Camp

Enjoy summer at Campus Point with activities such as surf and kayak instruction, beach games, and environmental education.

Ages 9-15. Campus Point, Lagoon Rd., UCSB. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

recreation.ucsb.edu/youth-programs/surf-kayak-camp

OVERNIGHT/SLEEPAWAY

Amplify Sleepaway Camp

An award-winning and American Camp Association accredited music and arts sleepaway camp for girls!

Ages 8-18. Besant Hill School, 8585 N. Ojai Rd., Ojai. Call (805) 699-5247 or email jen@amplifyartsproject.org.

amplifyrocks.org

Camp Kesem

A free and fun, outdoor, overnight camp for children whose parents have been affected by cancer.

Ages 6-18. Camp Whittier, 2400 CA-154, S.B. Call (818) 457-6253 or email ucsb.outreach@kesem.org.

kesem.org/programs-services/camp-kesem

Camp Natoma

This nature-immersive, screen-free experience where kids build grit will offer hiking, swimming, crafts, archery, hatchets, and more at a 350-acre woodland.

Ages 7-17. 617 Cypress Mountain Dr., Paso Robles.Call (805) 316-0163 or email info@campnatoma.org.

campnatoma.org

Cate Sports Academy Overnight Camp

Overnight camp for baseball, tennis, volleyball, and water polo.

Grades 3-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or

email jessica_seriano@cate.org.

catesummerprograms.org

Ocean Explorers Camp Five-Day Channel Islands Adventure

Explore Channel Islands National Park with snorkeling, swimming with sea lions, kayaking sea caves, and studying the topography and ecology of the islands.

Ages 11-17. Paddle Sports Ctr., 117-B Harbor Wy. Call (510) 219-9276 or email kaia@paddlesportsca.com.

oceanexplorerscamp.com

one. Soccer Schools

Elite residential soccer camps have innovative curriculums and an international coaching staff where players learn, improve, and have a blast!

Ages 10-18. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 845-6801 or email info@onescoccerschools.com.

onesoccerschools.com

Rancho Palomino S.B.

Sleepaway Monday-Thursday, home Friday after camp. Activities include horse riding, arts, and, archery.

Ages 7+. Modoc Preserve. Call (805) 570-5075 or email ranchopalominosb@gmail.com.

ranchopalominosb.com

The Sea League

Overnight camping at Dos Pueblos Ranch. Sea cave kayaking at the Channel Islands, nature skills, and surfing all day!

Ages 9-13. Various locations in Goleta and S.B. Call (805) 419-0717 or email info@thesealeague.org.

thesealeague.org/summer-register

The Sea League | Credit: Courtesy

SPECIAL NEEDS

Camp Kesem

A free and fun, outdoor, overnight camp for children whose parents have been affected by cancer.

Ages 6-18. Camp Whittier, 2400 CA-154, S.B. Call (818) 457-6253 or email ucsb.outreach@kesem.org.

kesem.org/programs-services/camp-kesem

Camp Wheez

Children with asthma are invited to join for an exciting week of fun activities and asthma education.

Ages 6-12. First Presbyterian Church of S.B., 21 E. Constance Ave.Call (805) 681-1793 or email campwheez@sansumclinic.org.

sansumclinic.org/camp-wheez

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp

For youth/young adults with physical disabilities who use or could use a wheelchair to participate in sports.

Ages 6-21. UCSB Recreation Center, 516 Ocean Rd. Call (805) 569-8999 x82102 or

email rvanhoor@sbch.org.

cottagehealth.org/wheelchaircamp

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Jr. Wheelchair Sports Camp | Credit: Courtesy

RiteCare Language Center: Camp Chit Chat

This speech therapy program of one-hour weekly sessions is for young children with articulation and language delays.

Ages 3-6. 16 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 962-8469 or email jtorresabundis@casrf.org.

casrf.org/santabarbara

SPIRITUAL

CEF Free Morning Lego Camps

Child Evangelism Fellowship offers free morning camps that will feature Lego challenges, engaging Bible lessons, games, music, snacks, and fun!

Ages 6-12. Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W. Islay St.

Call (805) 698-7719 or email cefsbministry@gmail.com.

cefsantabarbara.org/programs/5-day-clubs

CEF Free Morning Lego Camp | Credit: Courtesy

Ignite Half-Day Camp (formerly Noah’s)

Campers will participate in basketball, volleyball, crafts, music, and Bible stories.

Grades 1-7. Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Rd., Montecito. Call (805) 969-0373 or email office@mcchurch.org.

mcchurch.org/ignite

SPORTS/WELLNESS

Basketball Camp

Campers will learn fundamental basketball skills like dribbling, passing, shot techniques, and the importance of teamwork.

Ages 6-10. Carrillo Street Gym, 100 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Brazil Camp

Campers will learn and practice the art of capoeira, drumming, and other games.

Ages 7-12. Call (805) 637-5355 or email capoeirasb@gmail.com.

capoeirasb.com

Cate Sports Academy Day Camp

Day camp for baseball, tennis, volleyball, and water polo.

Grades 3-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org.

catesummerprograms.org

Ice Hockey Camp

Campers will learn to ice skate specifically for hockey, plus stick handling, passing, and shooting skills through exciting drills and games.

Ages 4-12. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Ice Skating Camp

Fun focused ice-skating camp with professional coaches with crafts and outdoor activities mixed in to keep your kids cool!

Ages 4-12. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Muni Three-Day Tennis Camp

A shorter camp option for younger tennis players. Campers will focus on beginner skills and fundamentals.

Ages 6-10. Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Ctr., 1414 Park Pl. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Next Level Sports Camp

S.B.’s best multi-sport summer camp taught by top local coaches. Pick the sport you want to play each day!

Ages 6-14. Goleta Valley South Little League Fields, 4540 Hollister Ave. Call (714) 333-8623 or email jeff@nextlevelsportscamp.com.

nextlevelsportscamp.com

one. Soccer Schools

Elite day soccer camps have innovative curriculums and an international coaching staff where players learn, improve, and have a blast!

Ages 5-16. Day: Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 845-6801 or email info@onescoccerschools.com.

onesoccerschools.com

Pickleball Camp

Campers will learn pickleball shot and volley techniques, proper serving and receiving, and game strategy.

Ages: 8-17. Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Ctr., 1414 Park Pl. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

PYC Summer Sports Camp

Campers of all levels can participate in the summer fun of basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, and multi-sport camps.

Grades 1-6. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Call (805) 967-8778 or email info@pageyouthcenter.org.

pageyouthcenter.org/summer-camps

Rincon Swim School Summer Swim

Come splash and swim with us! Swim lesson instruction and Water Babies classes all summer!

Ages 3 months+. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 801-8745 or

email howdy@rinconswim.com.

rinconswim.com

S.B. School of Skills Summer Hoops Camp

This fun-filled basketball camp will feature guest speakers, awesome prizes, and three-point dunk contests.

Ages 9-13. Boys and Girls Club of S.B., 632 E. Canon Perdido St. Call (805) 455-8610 or

email sbschoolofskills@gmail.com.

sbbasketballcamp.com

S.B. Skateboard Academy

Get ready for an epic summer at this camp and learn how to roll on a board, improve your skills, and make new friends.

Ages 4-20. S.B. Skateboard Academy, 301 La Casa Grande Cir., Goleta.Call (323) 481-8677 or email sbskateacademy56@gmail.com.

sbskateboardacademy.com/skateboard-camp

S.B. Gym Club Camp

Campers will train in gymnastics, parkour, trampoline, ninja, cheer, aerial, and rock wall climbing.

Ages 4-17. S.B. Gymnastics Club, 4129 State St. Call (805) 869-2962 or email

info@santabarbaragymnasticsclub.com.

santabarbaragymnasticsclub.com

S.B. Middle School Bike Camp

Learn the fundamentals of bike maintenance, go on epic rides, and keep active.

Ages 9-12. S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call (805) 682-2989 or

email summercamp@sbms.org.

sbms.org/about/summer-camps

S.B. Middle School Sports Camp

Join coach Bryan for a week of sports fundamentals. Open your mind to new sports opportunities and discover hidden talents.

Ages 9-12. S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call (805) 682-2989 or email summercamp@sbms.org.

sbms.org/about/summer-camps

S.B. Rock Gym: Kids Climbing Camp

Each day is packed with climbing activities, games, and craft making!

Ages 5-9. S.B. Rock Gym, 322 State St. Call (805) 770-3225 or email info@sbrockgym.com.

sbrockgym.com

S.B. Rock Gym Teen Rocks: Gym to Crag

Kids will take their learned climbing skills outside to S.B.’s most iconic climbing locations!

Ages 10-15. 322 State St. Call (805) 770-3225 or email info@sbrockgym.com.

sbrockgym.com

S.B. Tennis Club Summer Camp

This camp is designed for players of all ages and abilities.

Ages 6-16. Tennis Club of S.B., 2375 Foothill Rd. Call (805) 682-4722 or email christianmathis805tennis@gmail.com.

santabarbaratennisclub.com

Skate Camp

Campers will learn proper skateboarding technique, practice new skills, and explore the challenges of Skater’s Point. All levels are welcome.

Ages 6-12. Skater’s Point, Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Skate Camp Summer 2023 | Credit: Courtesy

Soccer Camp

Campers will learn fundamental soccer skills like dribbling, passing, shot technique, and the importance of teamwork.

Ages 7-10. Cabrillo Ball Park, 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Surf Happens Surf Camps

S.B.’s number-one and longest-running surf camp that offers beginning to advanced camps.

Ages 4-14. 3825 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. Call (805) 966-3613 or email info@surfhappens.com.

surfhappens.com/surf-camps/day-surf-camps

Surf Happens | Credit: Courtesy

Tennis and Swim Camp

Campers will participate in structured tennis lessons, with breaks spent enjoying the pool.

Ages 9-15. Pershing Park Tennis Courts, 100 Castillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Twin Lakes Summer Junior Golf 2024

Golfers will learn the fundamental skills of putting, chipping, and full swing while learning concepts valuable on and off the golf course!

Ages 4-14. Twin Lakes Golf Course, 6034 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Email carly@donparsonsgolf.com.

twinlakesgolf.com/junior-golf

UCSB Jr. Lifeguards

Program topics include oceanography, first aid, CPR, water rescue techniques, cooperation, competition techniques, and lifesaving methods. Visit the website for participant tryout dates.

Ages 8-17. UCSB Campus Point, Lagoon Rd. Call (805) 893-7616 or email rcollins@ucsb.edu.

recreation.ucsb.edu/youth-programs/jr-lifeguards

UCSB Jr. Lifeguards | Credit: Courtesy

UCSB Youth Swim Lessons

Private and group swim lessons at the UCSB Recreation Center pools.

Ages 3+. UCSB Recreation Center Pools, 516 Ocean Rd. Call (805) 893-2501 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

recreation.ucsb.edu/youth-programs/swim-lessons

Volleyball Camp

Campers will learn and practice correct ball handling, passing, setting, hitting, and serving for each skill level.

Ages 9-17. East Beach Volleyball Courts, E. Cabrillo Blvd.Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp