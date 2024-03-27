Dear S.B. Democratic Party:

A contradiction exists within your party. Your group strives to create a world “free from prejudice, hatred, exploitation, abuse, and reckless greed,” yet the party has not supported a transition away from the most dangerous industry: the war industry.

Between 2018 and 2024, the federal government awarded $6.6 billion through 15,000 contracts and grants to defense companies and universities in Santa Barbara County.

Administration and lobbyists for nondefense departments fight tooth and nail for a mere million dollars in funding, yet the war industry easily receives 1,000 times that. One million more for nondefense departments is too much, but one billion more for the DOD is never enough.

Ask yourselves:

• Is the DOD 1,000 times more important than Agriculture, Education, Energy, Housing, Health, Transportation, and Public Lands?

• Does the global U.S. military footprint breach our constitutional contract of “common defense” and “general welfare”?

• What can our city councils, supervisors, and congressmember do to transition? (reference S. 2274 National Economic Conversion Commission and H.R.1134 People Over Pentagon Act).

• How can I help correct this contradiction to achieve solidarity and sustainability?

The time is now for the heart of California’s 24th Congressional District to put its advertised values to practice. To support the transition. To divest from the war industry. To delineate this in your party’s platform. It is complementary to your social and ecological objectives.

You have my support. You have our support.