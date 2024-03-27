April 2: Supervisor Capps + Students to Distribute Narcan to All Isla Vista Residents in Lead Up to Deltopia

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(ISLA VISTA, Calif.) – On Tuesday, April 2nd, the Office of Supervisor Capps is hosting a free Narcan distribution event in Isla Vista, in partnership with the County’s Behavioral Wellness Department, Isla Vista Community Services District, and UC Santa Barbara’s Associated Students.

“Last year during Deltopia, there was a tragic death from fentanyl of a promising student. One death is one too many and I’m committed to doing everything I can to keep our young people and community safe” said Supervisor Capps.

I’m thankful for the partnership of the County’s Behavioral Wellness Department, the Isla Vista Community Services District and UCSB’s Associated Students to distribute Narcan to households in Isla Vista. I encourage the public to join us and volunteer on April 2nd to help distribute this potentially life-saving resource.”

In the lead-up to Deltopia weekend, the goal of the outreach event is to reach all 900 units in Isla Vista and distribute Narcan to any resident who wants supplies, in an effort to bolster student and community safety. Bluff and cliff safety information will be distributed as well.

“Ensuring widespread access to Narcan and information about bluff safety is a priority for the Isla Vista Community Services District to protect life in Isla Vista” says Jonathan Abboud, General Manager of the Isla Vista Community Services District. “Our community engagement team developed a strong canvassing system to meet residents where they’re at to bring resources and information. We are proud to be partnering with Supervisor Capps and Associated Students to make this possible.”

The public is invited to attend and volunteer to distribute supplies. To volunteer, please sign up here.

What: Narcan distribution event for Isla Vista residents

When: April 2nd, 2024, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Where: Walter Capps Park, Isla Vista, CA 93117

Who: Supervisor Capps, County staff, Isla Vista Community Services District, UC Santa Barbara Associated Students, UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College students, public