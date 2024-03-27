Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA, March 27, 2024) The annual Great Egg Hunt at Elings Park planned for this Saturday, March 30, has been postponed due to anticipated wet weather. A new date has not been announced.

“Even if it isn’t raining that morning, the softball fields will be sodden and muddy,” said Dean Noble, the park’s executive director. “We’re exploring future dates and will let everyone know as soon as one is selected. The 20,000 candy-filled eggs are safely stored in a dry, secret location known only to the Easter Bunny.”

For more information, call Elings Park at (805) 569-5611 or visit www.elingspark.org.