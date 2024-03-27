Wildflower Season Arrived at Carrizo Plain National Monument and Other BLM-managed Public Lands

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. —Wildflowers are blooming in abundance this year in California as the Golden State received ample precipitation from early spring storms. The Bureau of Land Management asks visitors to enjoy them responsibly and advises wildflower enthusiasts to plan ahead, and consider seeking out areas that may have fewer visitors to make your trip more enjoyable. Please stay on trails and leave wildflowers for other visitors to experience.

“The wildflowers are really starting to bloom on the Carrizo Plain National Monument with more sprouting every day,” said Monument Manager Johna Hurl. “There are goldfields and baby blue eyes on the northern end of the monument around Soda Lake. The Temblor Mountains have hillside daisies in bloom. We hope to have greater blooms throughout early April. Take notice of road conditions, recreate responsibly, and continue to check our website for updates on the bloom status.”

Wildflowers at the Carrizo Plain National Monument can be found along the Temblor Mountains and throughout the valley floor. Due to the wet landscape, flowers continue to emerge as conditions improve. The wet terrain also comes with hazardous travel conditions and many impassable roads after storms. For your safety and to enjoy your visit, please check road conditions prior to traveling to the Monument or other destinations.

For alternative wildflower viewing areas, the public can visit Merced River Recreation Management Area in Mariposa County; Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Lake County; and Fort Ord National Monument in Monterey County.

Know Before You Go: The Carrizo Plain National Monument offers visitors a rare opportunity to be alone with nature, but you need to be prepared as services such as water, food or fuel are not available. Please ensure you have a fully charged vehicle or a full tank of fuel as there are no services within 70 miles of the Monument. Most monument roads are dirt and impassible in wet weather, with some wet for weeks after a rain. Vehicles must be street legal and stay on designated roads. Recreationists are encouraged to ensure their vehicle is in good working order, as roadside assistance is extremely limited and cell phone coverage is spotty.

Recreate Responsibly: Outdoor enthusiasts are reminded that camping and parking are limited and are first-come, first-serve at BLM day-use areas. Parking lots are often full by 7 a.m. on weekends and parking in “no parking” areas, on private land or blocking the roadway is prohibited. The public is encouraged to have an alternate recreation area in mind if parking is full at their preferred location.

For more information on the Carrizo Plain National Monument, please call the Visitors Center recorded line at 661-391-6193, or speak to a representative at 661-391-6191. For wildflower information, please follow BLM California on social media or follow the hashtag #TracktheBloom.

Learn some additional wildflower viewing safety tips at the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s website here.