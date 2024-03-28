Dunn School Announces Summer Programs and Aquatics Options For Santa Barbara County Youth

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. — As the Santa Ynez Valley gears up for summer, Dunn School is offering a range of engaging programs designed to keep local youth active and learning. From day camps focused on exploration and discovery to refreshing pool access, Dunn School provides opportunities for children of all ages to make the most of their summer break.

Summer Camps Cater to Diverse Interests:

This year’s Dunn School summer camp offerings cater to a variety of interests. From creative pursuits like arts and music to adventurous activities like sports and STEM, there’s something to spark the imagination of every child.

Beat the Heat with Aquatics Programs:

Looking for a way to cool off and hone water skills? Dunn School’s Aquatics Department offers swim lessons for all ages and abilities. Additionally, families can beat the summer heat and create lasting memories with a season pass for the Dunn School pool.

“We’re committed to providing a safe and enriching environment for the children in our community,” said Charity Rovelo, Dunn’s Director of Summer Programs. “Our summer programs allow kids to learn, grow, and make new friends in a stimulating atmosphere.”

Details and Registration:

For more information on Dunn School’s summer day camps, swim lessons, and family pool passes, visit their website at https://www.dunnschool.org/summer or contact summer@dunnschool.org.