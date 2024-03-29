I hope to goodness that the City of Santa Barbara Community Development Building & Safety code enforcement supervisor, Emil Dilanian, has read the article in the Independent by Gail Arnold, who wrote about the permitting process that Storyteller Children’s Center is experiencing.

This kind of authority aneurism is why there are so many people who think they “love” Trump, the savior from government oversight, so very sorry to say.

I know the employees mean well, but they need another agency to oversee the rest: Superintendent of Common Sense and Decency.