No Herbicides Please

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the recent use of 2,4-D toxic chemicals in a native grassland as a firebreak near the San Marcos Foothill Preserve.

As a frequent visitor to the preserve, I was shocked to discover the spraying of these chemicals during my afternoon walk on March 27. The San Marcos Preserve holds great importance to me as a place of respite and connection with nature. I often walk barefoot and meditate in the serene environment it provides. However, my recent experience has raised serious concerns about the safety of this cherished space.

Upon realizing that a truck pulling a tank was spraying 2,4-D, I immediately left the area and washed my feet upon returning home. I am deeply troubled by the potential health risks posed not only to myself but also to other visitors, wildlife, and pets who frequent the reserve and cross through this private area, which is a primary easement to the preserve.

It is imperative that measures be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all inhabitants of the preserve. I urge the authorities to require clear signage to notify visitors when such chemicals are being used for maintenance purposes.

Additionally, I implore the owners to explore alternative, environmentally friendly methods of weed management that do not pose harm to humans, animals, or the ecosystem.

Preserving the natural beauty and integrity of the San Marcos Reserve is crucial for both current and future generations to enjoy. I kindly request that immediate action be taken to address these concerns and safeguard the health and well-being of all who visit this treasured sanctuary.