I am writing to express my profound disappointment and concern regarding Representative Salud Carbajal’s recent statements and actions concerning the ongoing situation in Gaza. Last Thursday’s “telephone town hall” left many of us feeling disheartened and frustrated, as his responses seemed to prioritize political talking points like “Israel has a right to defend itself” over genuine humanitarian common sense. And when a politician starts to buck common sense, you have to wonder why.

His continual support of sending our tax money to Israel demonstrates his belief that the Netanyahu government’s actions in Gaza are in compliance with international law. Yet poll after poll show that it is clear to the majority of people that there is overwhelming evidence to the contrary. In light of the fact that over 78 percent of Democrats are calling for a ceasefire, it is imperative that Rep. Carbajal is transparent and held accountable in sharing the reasoning behind his controversial votes. This will also dissuade the growing sense that this is more about keeping certain donors of his happy.

The documented evidence from respected aid organizations, human rights groups, children’s welfare organizations, the media, and international partners overwhelmingly demonstrates the egregious violations of human rights and international law Israel has committed in Gaza, 70 percent of which affect children. The United States cannot, in good conscience, continue to supply our tax money or offensive weapons to the Israeli government to perpetrate violence and suffering on innocent civilians.

Rep. Carbajal’s vote of support to send more of our tax money to Israel makes Santa Barbara complicit in the most tragic humanitarian crisis we’ve seen in over 40 years, not to mention the death of countless children. As Israeli Defense Minister Gallan himself stated, “We are imposing a complete siege. No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel —everything is closed.” It is clear that these actions have nothing to do with self-defense and everything to do with collective punishment. The current Israeli incursion into Rafah will only lead to further loss of innocent life and devastation.

Santa Barbara expects our representative to uphold the principles of justice, human rights, and accountability in their decisions and votes. By supporting policies that contribute to this cycle of violence and death, Rep. Carbajal is failing to represent the values and interests of his constituents.

I strongly urge him to stop sending our tax money to Israel, and to take a stand for peace, common sense, and genuine justice in the region. If he cannot do this, for whatever political reasons, then Santa Barbara voters must ask themselves if we can do better.