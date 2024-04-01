Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 1, 2024 – Just in time for Earth Month, the City of Goleta is thrilled to unveil its new campaign – Go Green Goleta/Vamos Verde Goleta. It’s not just a slogan, it’s a genuine call to action to encourage all of us to take steps, both big and small, to protect our Goleta now and for the future. The tag line for the campaign says it all, “Our Tomorrow is Today.” The City of Goleta is taking steps to protect our environment including six programs in the Go Green Goleta umbrella. This campaign aims to not only educate you about these programs but to motivate you to take action in your everyday life to make a difference. Watch our new Go Green Goleta video with tips from City staff at https://youtu.be/hwhvBbw_C0o. It is also available in Spanish here: https://youtu.be/4dUsr15g4pc.

City of Goleta Environmental Specialist Dan Rowell said, “Go Green Goleta emphasizes that little drops of water make the mighty ocean. This is a timeless saying that reminds us that even seemingly small efforts, when multiplied across a community of individuals, can lead to substantial positive impacts. By making conscious choices to reduce waste, conserve energy, adopt sustainable practices, we all contribute to a healthier planet for generations to come. Thank you for joining Go Green Goleta’s collective effort to preserve our beautiful Earth, because Our Tomorrow is Today.”

Here are the six Go Green Goleta programs:

Plastic Free

Healthy Habitats

One Water

Waste Free

Electrify

Clean Green Spaces

Learn more about these programs at www.GoGreenGoleta.org.

As part of the Go Green Goleta/Vamos Verde Goleta campaign, you will see light post banners featuring these programs and A-Frame signs around town.

Be sure and come to the Goleta Community State of the City on April 10th beginning at 5:00 p.m. to visit our Go Green Goleta table and pick up some merchandise with our new Go Green Goleta logo in English and Spanish.

The Go Green Goleta team will also be at a special Earth Day celebration happening on Saturday, April 20th from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Bella Vista Park (intersection of Padova Drive and Placer Drive). Stay tuned for more details.

Thank you for taking time to learn about and support our Go Green Goleta efforts. Together, we can ensure that Goleta remains the best place to live, work and play.