Vitalant Seeks Blood Donors to Help Transplant Patients During National Donate Life Month in April

SANTA BARBARA, California (March 29, 2024) — Every two seconds, a patient in the U.S. needs blood. During National Donate Life Month in April, nonprofit Vitalant urges eligible donors to give blood and help support patients including those who undergo more than 40,000 organ transplants each year.

Jen Lentini was a teenager when she underwent a heart transplant. She needed blood transfusions before and during the surgery, and in the years since, blood donations have continued to help her fight anemia.

“Whether you’re a blood or organ donor – you’re not just impacting the person receiving the blood or a transplant, you’re impacting everyone they’re going to meet in their life,” Lentini said. “Every story, every adventure. You’re saving someone’s child, their relative, their friend.”

A robust blood supply must be ready for patients every day before it’s needed. Donors of every blood type are vital to maintaining the supply, especially those with the most-transfused type O.

As special thanks, all donors who give with Vitalant April 1-20 who opt-in to the Donor Rewards program will be entered into a drawing for 20 winners of $420 gift cards in the Blaze a Trail giveaway.

Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Select Upcoming Santa Barbara County Blood Drives

April 5, Friday, Carpinteria High School, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

April 8, Monday, Lompoc Foursquare Church, 1:30 AM – 6:00 PM

April 9, Tuesday, Santa Barbara City College, Learning Resource Center, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

April 9, Tuesday, Westmont College, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

April 17, Wednesday, UC Santa Barbara, Corwin Pavilion, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

April 22, Monday, Lompoc Walmart, 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Donors can also give at the Vitalant Santa Barbara Donation Center at 4213 State Street or any convenient community blood drive.