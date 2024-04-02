SBART Press Luncheon: Maia Holmes and Zeke Adderley Honored as Athletes of the Week

With spring break in the rearview mirror the SBART press luncheon returned to Harry’s Cafe on Monday afternoon.

Due to Spring break Holiday and the Women’s in Sports Luncheon the week before five athletes of the week were recognized, including Zeke Edderly, of Santa Barbara High baseball, Maia Holmes of Cate Lacrosse, Andreas Dybdahl of Santa Barbara High track and field Georgia Wilson of Dos Pueblos Softball and Cameron Earls of San Marcos Volleyball.

Holmes and Adderley received their awards for their exploits this past week. Adderley has a strong week at the plate on the mound with a two-run homer and two-run double in a 13-2 victory over Medford. In addition he pitched 4 ⅔ innings allowing just two runs with five strikeouts in an 8-2 win over Galena.

Holmes scored four goals in a 12-3 win over Nordhoff and six goals in a 7-6 win over Valencia. The Rams are 4-2 overall this season and 2-1 in Channel league play.

Dybdahl and Wilson received their awards for their accomplishments from March 18 through March 24. Dybdahl posted a program record in the 800-meter and1st place in the 1600 meter with a time og 4:07.80. His 1,600 meter time is No. 1 in California and No.5 Nationally.

Andreas Dybdahl is one of the top high school distance runners in the country.

Wilson tossed two complete games as Dos Pueblos split with a very good Rio Mesa team. In the Chargers 3-1 win Wilson also drove in a run at the plate.

Phil Womble Award

Cate girls water polo player Daisy Gemberling was honored with the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon. The award is presented to a student athlete who demonstrates the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship.

In the pool, Gamberling is a First Team All Tri-Valley League selection and received 2nd Team All-CIF honors. In the classroom, Gamberling maintaining a 4.49 GPA. Additional achievements include the 2022 Cate Humanitarian Award, 2022 Joseph Knowles Foundation Art Award, Mark Metherell Service Grant Award and Rotary Youth Leadership Award.

Daisy Gemberling has provided leadership and production for Cate girls’ water polo.

Gemberling’s coaches praise her unselfishness in terms of sacrificing her own practices reps to give backup goalkeepers time to improve. She was named team MVP because of her positive attitude.

“Rarely do we see a student with this level of drive to be successful combined with a kindness that lifts everyone around them. If you spend any amount of time at all with Daisy Gemberling, you want to be a better person,” said Cate athletic director Wade Ranson. “Success in the pool is only one small window into Daisy’s life. She truly wants to make the most of every single day, strives to use her strengths to help others and does so with pure joy in her heart.”

San Marcos Boys’ Tennis

The Royals are unbeaten in Channel league play at 8-0 behind dominant performances from Matthew Chung, Jed Greenwald, Shea Suzuki and Carter Cotich.

Coming off spring break San Marcos takes on rivals Dos Pueblos on Tuesday and Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Chung and Greenwald are part of the 1-2-3 singles trio that has a stranglehold on the Channel League. Suzuki is undefeated in league as a part of the No. 1 doubles pair.

“What’s really great is that I only have three seniors on a team of 13 and yet I feel like I have five with these guys up here,” said San Marcos coach Emma Carver of Chung, Greenwald and Suzuki. “They do such a good job making sure the kids are where they are supposed to be. Making sure they are showing up to practice and enforcing the expectations that we have as a team that has made us so successful over the past couple years.”