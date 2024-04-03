Cottage Health Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – Cottage Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system serving the California Central Coast, is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for a sixth time. The certification is based on what current employees shared in confidential surveys about their experience working at Cottage Health. This year, Cottage Health’s employee survey scores were 24 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership skills to foster employee retention and increased innovation.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a Great Place To Work®,” said Ron Werft, President and CEO of Cottage Health. “Each day, our teams dedicate themselves to caring for the communities we serve. It’s important for Cottage Health to maintain a workplace culture that supports our employees, who work together to provide high-quality care for our patients.”

Cottage Health empowers employees closest to the work to have a voice. Through Shared Governance, every employee in the organization can suggest ideas, solutions and new processes. Shared Governance is a system of accountability that establishes a positive staff and management partnership for continuous improvements in the workplace.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Cottage Health stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified Great Place to Work employer. Additionally, employees at these workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

To learn more about what makes Cottage Health a Great Place To Work® and explore current job openings, visit cottagehealth.org/careers.