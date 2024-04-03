Eric Anthony Tosses Complete Games Shutout in Santa Barbara’s 3-0 Victory Over St. Bonaventure

Eric Anthony notched a complete game shutout and the Santa Barbara High baseball team overcame struggles at the plate to defeat visiting St. Bonaventure 3-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Eddie Matthews Field.

The non-league matchup offered the Dons an opportunity to improve with the stretch run of Channel League play beginning in earnest next week.

“Today was like a sleep walk. There was no intent in the box. There was no intent really on the mound,” said Santa Barbara High coach Steve Schuck. “They’re going to learn a lesson and I’d rather learn it with a win rather than a loss.”

Santa Barbara won three of four games at its tournament in Arizona over Spring Break last week to improve to 14-3 overall including 7-1 in Channel League play and entered Tuesday’s contest with ample momentum.

The two teams were scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Santa Barbara broke through for two runs. Reigning Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable Athlete of the Week Zeke Adderley was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second base and advanced to third on a balk.

Zeke Adderley scored the first run of the game for Santa Barbara.

With two outs in the inning Grady Wilson hit a sharp ground ball to third base that was mishandled allowing Adderley to score. Anthony followed with a line single to right field and Max Weddle walked with the bases loaded to score WIlson and increase the Dons’ lead to 2-0.

Anthony pitched out of a jam in the top of the fifth inning as Nate De Los Reyes led off the inning with a double down the left field line. However, the Dons retired the next three St. Bonaventure hitters in order, including a nice play at third base by Kai Mault to save a run with two outs in the inning.

Santa Barbara tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a single through to left field by Mault that drove in Anthony, increasing the Dons lead to 3-0. Anthony singled to lead off the inning and provided his own insurance run.

The first two St. Bonaventure batters reached base to open the top of the seventh and the next batter, De Los Reyes smashed a line drive to center field, but Micahel Firestone calmly made a catch to preserve the lead.

Anthony struck out the next batter and Jetner Welch gloved a high fly ball to clinch the victory.

“My defense was amazing today, especially my shortstop Liam (Keithley), who was flawless today,” Anthony said. “I trusted myself and I trusted my defense behind me.

The Dons (14-3 overall, 7-1 Channel League) will host Saugus on Thursday beginning at 3:30 in another non-league contest.